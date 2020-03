LAL vs MIL Dream11 | LAL vs MIL Dream11 team | LAL vs MIL Dream11 Prediction | LAL vs MIL NBA | LAL vs MIL lineup

Dhoni

Match Details:

NAME: Los Angeles Lakers – Milwaukee Bucks

DATE: March 7, 2020

TIME: 03:30 UTC

VENUE: Staples Center, Los Angeles , USA

Expected Winnings Chance:

Los Angeles Lakers

Expected chance of winning is 55%, but this team actually wins 58% matches with these odds.

Milwaukee Bucks

Expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 45% matches with these odds.

Expected Starting lineup:

LAL:

PG Avery Bradley

SG Danny Green

SF LeBron James

PF Anthony Davis GTD

C JaVale McGee

MIL:

PG Eric Bledsoe

SG W. Matthews

SF K. Middleton

PF G. Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

INJURIES

G Alex Caruso GTD

C Anthony Davis GTD

G Dion Waiters GTD

G George Hill GTD

Squad:

Los Angeles Lakers:

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley,

Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso,

Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley,

Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard,

LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Markieff Morris, Rajo

Milwaukee Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe,

Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill,

Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez,

Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton,

Cameron Reynolds, Marvin Williams, D.J. Wilson

HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) 208

Los Angeles Lakers

First half loser 5/6

First quarter loser 6/6

Scored points average (Last 10) 103

Milwaukee Bucks

Wins 6

First half winner 5/6

First quarter winner 6/6

Scored points average (Last 10) 105

TEAM STREAKS

Los Angeles Lakers

First half winner 9/10

Scored points average (Last 10) 117

Game points average (Last 10) 224

Milwaukee Bucks

First half winner 6/8

First quarter winner 6/8

Scored points average (Last 10) 116

Game points average (Last 10) 220

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

PG: A CARUSO, F MASON

SG : W MATTHEWS

SF : L JAMES

PF: J DUDLEY, G ANTETOKOUMPO(SP)

C : D HOWARD, R Lopez