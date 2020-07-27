LAL vs WAS Dream11 | LAL vs WAS Dream11 Team | LAL vs WAS Dream11 Prediction | LAL vs WAS Startin Lineup | LAL vs WAS NBA Scrimmage 27 July 2020

Match Detail

Start date: 28 Jul 2020

Time : 00:30

Expected Stating Lineup

LAL

LeBron James (F)

Kyle Kuzma (F)

JaVale McGee (C)

Lonzo Ball (G)

Josh Hart (G)

WAS

Jeff Green (F)

Tomas Satoransky (F)

Thomas Bryant (C)

Bradley Beal (G)

John Wall (G)

Match Preview

Players Record

LAL

LeBron James – The King is leading his new team from the front and which is as normal as a bee in a beehive.

The four-time NBA MVP is dropping insane numbers this season, averaging 28.4 points per game.

And it’s not the points only but his contribution in other departments makes him on of the best player of all time.

Kyle Kuzma – One of the finest players of Lakers’ young crop. Like Lonzo Ball, he is primed for a big future. The 23-year-old is dropping 18.1 points per game this season

WAS

Bradley Beal – He is having a decent season and remains one of Wizards’ best player this season.

The 25-year-old can be a destroyer on his day, averaging 23.1 while in the last 10 games he is dropping 26.2 points per game. Definitely, he is in a very good form at the moment.

John Wall – You can call his partnership with Bradley Beal as Splash Brother part-2 as whenever Wizards win both these player happen to be team’s highest scorers.

The 28-year-old is dropping 20.8 points per game this season.