LAZ vs SAS Dream11 | LAZ vs SAS Dream11 Team | LAZ vs SAS Dream11 Prediction | LAZ vs SAS Playing11 | LAZ vs SAS Serie A

LAZ vs SAS Dream11 | LAZ vs SAS Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction | Playing11 | Serie A
MATCH INFO
Start date: 11 Jul 2020
Time : 20:45
Location: Rome
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Lazio
expected chance of winning is 65%, but this team actually wins 72% matches
Sassuolo
expected chance of winning is 20%, but this team actually wins 14% matches
Probable Playing11
LAZ
- Thomas Strakosha
- Luiz Felipe
- Francesco Acerbi
- Ştefan Radu
- Manuel Lazzari
- Sergej Milinković-Savić
- Lucas Leiva
- Luis Alberto
- Jordan Lukaku
- Felipe Caicedo
- Ciro Immobile
SAS
- Andrea Consigli
- Mert Müldür
- Vlad Chiricheş
- Gianmarco Ferrari
- Rogério
- Francesco Magnanelli
- Manuel Locatelli
- Domenico Berardi
- Filip Đuričić
- Jérémie Boga
- Francesco Caputo