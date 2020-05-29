LGT vs KIA Korean Baseball League 29 May 2020 | LGT vs KIA Dream11 | LGT vs KIA Dream11 Team | LGT vs KIA Dream11 Prediction

LGT vs KIA Korean Baseball League 29 May 2020 Dream11 | Dream11 Team | LGT Vs KIA Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 29 May 2020

Time : 15.00

LGT vs KIA , Korean Baseball League 29 may 2020

LGT vs KIA Match Preview

Kia Tigers

expected chance of winning is 68%, but this team actually wins 59% matches

Lg Twins

expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 40% matches

Dream Team

Team#1

OF : C Eun sung , C Hyung woo , P Tucker

IF : R Ramos , K Sun bin , P Chan ho sr(vc) , J Keun woo

P: D Gagnon(c)

C :B Yong hwan

Team#2

OF : C Eun sung , C Hyung woo , P Tucker

IF : R Ramos , K Sun bin(vc) , P Chan ho sr , J Keun woo

P: D Gagnon(c)

C :B Yong hwan

 