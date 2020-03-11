LIV vs ATL Dream11 Preiction | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League | Match Preview | Expected Lineup | Top Players | Injury Report

LIV vs ATL Dream11 Preiction | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Prediction | LIV vs ATL Match Preview | LIV vs ATL Champions League Dream11 Prediction | ATL vs LIV Dream11 tips | ATL vs LIV Dream11 team
Match Detail
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Start date: 12 Mar 2020
Time : 01:30
Location: Liverpool
Venue: Anfield
Referee: Danny Desmond Makkelie, Netherlands
Expected Winning Chance:
Liverpool:
Expected chance of winning is 67%, but this team actually wins 75% matches with these odds.
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
Expected chance of winning is 25%, but this team actually wins 10% matches with these odds.
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
Liverpool (LIV) :
- Adrián
- Trent Alexander Arnold
- Joe Gomez
- Virgil van Dijk
- Andrew Robertson
- Jordan Henderson
- Fabinho
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Mohamed Salah
- Roberto Firmino
- Sadio Mané
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
- Jan Oblak
- Kieran Trippier
- Stefan Savić
- Felipe
- Renan Lodi
- Koke
- Saúl Ñíguez
- Marcos Llorente
- Vitolo
- Ángel Correa
- João Félix
Squad
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
Forwards:
Diego Costa, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Šaponjić, João Félix
Midfielders:
Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Héctor Herrera, Thomas Partey, Ángel Correa, Marcos Llorente
Defenders:
Kieran Trippier, Šime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savić, Santiago Arias, Felipe, José Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi
Goalkeepers:
Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak
Liverpool (LIV) :
Forwards:
Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mané, Liam Millar, Harvey Elliott, Joe Hardy
Midfielders:
James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Fabinho, Naby Keïta, Pedro Chirivella, Adam Lewis, Curtis Jones, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Jack Bearne, James Norris
Defenders:
Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Joël Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tony Gallacher, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Ki-Jana Hoever
Goalkeepers:
Andy Lonergan, Adrián, Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1:
Goal Keeper : Adrian
Defender : Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk
Mid Fielder : Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente
Forward : Sadio Mané(C) , Roberto Firmino(vc), Vitolo
Team #2:
Goal Keeper : Adrian
Defender : Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk
Mid Fielder : Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente
Forward : Mohamed Salah(vc), Roberto Firmino(c), Vitolo
Team #3:
Goal Keeper : Adrian
Defender : Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk
Mid Fielder : Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente,Georginio Wijnaldum(vc)
Forward : Roberto Firmino(c), Vitolo
Team #4:
Goal Keeper : Adrian
Defender : Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk
Mid Fielder : Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente,Fabinho(vc)
Forward : Roberto Firmino(c), Vitolo
Team #5:
Goal Keeper : Adrian
Defender : Trent Alexander Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk
Mid Fielder : Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente, Jordan Henderson(vc)
Forward : Roberto Firmino(c), Vitolo
HEAD TO HEAD STREAKS
Liverpool (LIV) :
Without clean sheet 6
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
First half winner 4/5
TEAM STREAKS
Liverpool (LIV) :
Without clean sheet 5
First to concede 4/5
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
No losses 6
Without clean sheet 3
Both teams scoring 4/5
Match Preview:
Liverpool (LIV) :
Liverpool live score (and video online live stream), team roster with season schedule and results.
Liverpool is playing next match on 11. Mar 2020 against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Liverpool v Atlético Madrid live score , standings,
minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Liverpool matches,
but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.
Liverpool previous match was against Bournemouth in Premier League, match ended with result 2 – 1 (Liverpool won the match).
Liverpool fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.
There are also all Liverpool scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
Atletico Madrid (ATL) :
Atletico Madrid (ATL) live score (and video online live stream), team roster with season schedule and results.
Atletico Madrid (ATL) is playing next match on 11.
Mar 2020 against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Atlético Madrid v Liverpool live score , standings,
minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Atlético Madrid matches,
but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues
Atletico Madrid previous match was against Sevilla in La Liga, match ended with result 2 – 2 .
Atletico Madrid fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons.
There are also all Atlético Madrid scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
ATL vs LIV Dream11 tips | ATL vs LIV Dream11 prediction | ATL vs LIV Dream11 team