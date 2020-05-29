LSH vs FCS Live | Vincy Premier League LSH vs FCS Live | LSH vs FCS t10 Live | LSH vs FCS today match Live

May 29, 2020 admin Live score 0

LSH vs FCS Live | Vincy Premier League LSH vs FCS Live | LSH vs FCS t10 Live | LSH vs FCS today match Live

Match Detail

Date : 29 May 2020

LSH vs FCS

Time : 18.00

LSH vs FCS Dream11 , Vincy Premier League 29 May 2020

Expected Playing11

LSH

  1. Salvan Brown
  2. Rayan Williams
  3.
  4. Tilran Harry
  5. Camano Cain
  6. Rawdon Bentick
  7.  Jeremy Haywood
  8. Othneil Lewis
  9. Desron Maloney
  10. Dillon Douglas
  11. Dean Browne
  12. Kenson Dalzell

FCS

  1. Renrick Williams
  2. Sylvan Spencer
  3. Sealroy Williams
  4. Kenroy Williams
  5.
  6. Rasheed Frederick
  7. Ray Jordan
  8. Gidron Pope
  9. Kirton Lavia
  10. Jahiel Walters
  11. Ronald Scott
  12. Keron Cottoy

Squad

La Soufriere Hikers

Kimson Dalzell, Othniel Lewis , Desron Maloney

Salvan Browne, Dean Browne

Camano Cain, Rayan Williams, Kenson Dalzell

Camus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood

Dillon Douglas, Rawdon Bentick

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams

Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott

Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy

Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope

Dream 11 Team

Team#1

WK : C Hackshaw

BAT : S Brown(c) , G Pope (vc), D Douglas , D Maloney

AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne

BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jordan

Team#2

WK : C Hackshaw

BAT : S Brown(vc) , G Pope (c), D Douglas , D Maloney

AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne

BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jorda

Team#3

WK : C Hackshaw

BAT : S Brown(c) , G Pope , D Douglas(vc) , D Maloney

AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne

BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jorda

 