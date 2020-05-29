LSH vs FCS Live | Vincy Premier League LSH vs FCS Live | LSH vs FCS t10 Live | LSH vs FCS today match Live | live scorecard | live match | live update
Match Detail
Date : 29 May 2020
LSH vs FCS
Time : 18.00
LSH vs FCS Dream11 , Vincy Premier League 29 May 2020
Expected Playing11
LSH
- Salvan Brown
- Rayan Williams
- Tilran Harry
- Camano Cain
- Rawdon Bentick
- Jeremy Haywood
- Othneil Lewis
- Desron Maloney
- Dillon Douglas
- Dean Browne
- Kenson Dalzell
FCS
- Renrick Williams
- Sylvan Spencer
- Sealroy Williams
- Kenroy Williams
- Rasheed Frederick
- Ray Jordan
- Gidron Pope
- Kirton Lavia
- Jahiel Walters
- Ronald Scott
- Keron Cottoy
Squad
La Soufriere Hikers
Kimson Dalzell, Othniel Lewis , Desron Maloney
Salvan Browne, Dean Browne
Camano Cain, Rayan Williams, Kenson Dalzell
Camus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood
Dillon Douglas, Rawdon Bentick
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer
Kirton Lavia, Kenroy Williams
Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott
Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy
Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Gidron Pope
Dream 11 Team
Team#1
WK : C Hackshaw
BAT : S Brown(c) , G Pope (vc), D Douglas , D Maloney
AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne
BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jordan
Team#2
WK : C Hackshaw
BAT : S Brown(vc) , G Pope (c), D Douglas , D Maloney
AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne
BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jorda
Team#3
WK : C Hackshaw
BAT : S Brown(c) , G Pope , D Douglas(vc) , D Maloney
AR : K Lavia , S Williams , D Browne
BOWL : O Lewis , C Stowe , R Jorda