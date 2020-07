MCC vs VAR Dream11 | MCC vs VAR Dream11 Team | MCC vs VAR Dream11 Prediction | MCC vs VAR Playing11 | MCC vs VAR Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka

MCC vs VAR Dream11 | MCC vs VAR Playing11 | Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 Team | Dream11 Prediction

Match detail

Match: Marsta CC vs Varmdo CC

Date: 7th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Probable Playing11

MCC

S Ullah, U Arif, W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, K Ali , P Rehman , M Aslam, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand

VAR

A Rahman, N Akhlaqi, J F Khan, K Anwar , N Sanagul , I Nazir, S Momand, I Rahman, K Aziz, I Orya

Squads

Marsta CC

Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Waqas Anis, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan , Piyal Rehman , Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider

Varmdo CC

Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar , Samir Momand, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the sides with the bowlers also getting some help from the surface.

While the relatively smaller boundaries play into the batsmen’s hands, the bowlers will look to cramp their counterparts for room.

WK : J Ahmadzai

BAT : Irfan Nazir, A Rahman, S Shirzad, H Mehmood

ALL : Waqas Haider, S Ullah, Junaid Khan

BWL : I Orya, K Ali, Z Naqwi