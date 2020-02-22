Follow Me in social Media Now

MIL vs PHI Dream11 | MIL vs PHI Dream11 Team | MIL vs PHI Dream11 Prediction | MIL vs PHI Lineup | MIL vs PHI Starting Five | NBA

Basketball, NBA 2019-20

3 mins ago
Comments: 0

Match Detail

Start date: 23. Feb 2020

Time : 07:00

Location: Milwaukee

Venue: Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Official Starting lineup We update 10 mints before match starts

Expected Starting Five

MIL

PG : E Bledsoe
SG : W Matthews
SF : K Middleton
PF : G Antetokounmpo
C : B Lopez

PHI

PG : B Simmons
SG : J Richardson
SF : G Robinson
PF : T Harris
C : J Embiid

Squad

Milwaukee Bucks

Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill,

Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Luke Maye, Khris Middleton,

Cameron Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, D.J. Wilson , Jayle Adams,

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender,

Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason , Wesley Matthews

Philadelphia 76ers

Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles,

Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O’Quinn, Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke,

Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons,

Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybull , Joel Embiid, James Ennis,

Tobias Harris, Haywood Highsmith, Norvel Pelle

Dream Team

Team#1

PG : A Burks , R Neto

SG : D Divincenzo

SF : G Robinson

PF : T Harris , G Antetokounmpo(sp)

C : J Embiid , B Lopez

Team#2

PG : A Burks , R Neto

SG : D Divincenzo

SF : G Robinson

PF : T Harris , GAntetokounmpo

C : J Embiid(sp) , B Lopez

 

