Match Detail
Start date: 23. Feb 2020
Time : 07:00
Location: Milwaukee
Venue: Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Official Starting lineup
Expected Starting Five
MIL
PG : E Bledsoe
SG : W Matthews
SF : K Middleton
PF : G Antetokounmpo
C : B Lopez
PHI
PG : B Simmons
SG : J Richardson
SF : G Robinson
PF : T Harris
C : J Embiid
Squad
Milwaukee Bucks
Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill,
Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Luke Maye, Khris Middleton,
Cameron Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, D.J. Wilson , Jayle Adams,
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender,
Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason , Wesley Matthews
Philadelphia 76ers
Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Christ Koumadje, Isaiah Miles,
Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O’Quinn, Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke,
Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons,
Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybull , Joel Embiid, James Ennis,
Tobias Harris, Haywood Highsmith, Norvel Pelle
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : A Burks , R Neto
SG : D Divincenzo
SF : G Robinson
PF : T Harris , G Antetokounmpo(sp)
C : J Embiid , B Lopez
Team#2
PG : A Burks , R Neto
SG : D Divincenzo
SF : G Robinson
PF : T Harris , GAntetokounmpo
C : J Embiid(sp) , B Lopez