MSK vs SLU Dream11 | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Prediction | MSK vs SLU Playing11

MSK vs SLU Dream11 | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 01 Jun 2020
Time : 20.30
MSK vs SLU , Belarus Premier League 01 Jun 2020
Match Preview
FC Minsk
expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 47% matches
FK Slutsk
expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 35% matches
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : B Pankratov
DEF : S Takulov , S Koanda , S Chebotaev , V Trubilo
MID : U Muhammed(c) , Y Yarotskiy , D Vasyliev
ST : V Khvashchinski , R Gribovskiy , A Gafar(vc)
Team#2
GK : B Pankratov
DEF : S Takulov , S Koanda , S Chebotaev , V Trubilo
MID : U Muhammed(vc) , Y Yarotskiy , D Vasyliev
ST : V Khvashchinski , R Gribovskiy , A Gafar(c)