MSK vs SLU Dream11 | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Prediction | MSK vs SLU Playing11

MSK vs SLU Dream11 | MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 01 Jun 2020

Time : 20.30

MSK vs SLU , Belarus Premier League 01 Jun 2020

Match Preview

FC Minsk

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 47% matches

FK Slutsk

expected chance of winning is 50%, but this team actually wins 35% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : B Pankratov

DEF : S Takulov , S Koanda , S Chebotaev , V Trubilo

MID : U Muhammed(c) , Y Yarotskiy , D Vasyliev

ST : V Khvashchinski , R Gribovskiy , A Gafar(vc)

Team#2

GK : B Pankratov

DEF : S Takulov , S Koanda , S Chebotaev , V Trubilo

MID : U Muhammed(vc) , Y Yarotskiy , D Vasyliev

ST : V Khvashchinski , R Gribovskiy , A Gafar(c)

 