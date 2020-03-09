Dhoni

MT vs WW Dream11 | MT vs WW Dream11 Team | MT vs WW Dream11 Prediction | MT vs WW Dream11 tpkl | MT vs WW Kabaddi prediction | MT vs WW tkpl

Match Details

Match : 2

MT vs WW

March 09th, 07:00 PM, IST

Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad

Expected Starting lineup:

MT:

Defenders: S Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth

All Rounders: P Ramesh, P Gopal

Raiders: N Panwar, M Sainath, R Kumavath

Expected Sub:

Shubham, P Gopal, T Karthik Yadhav, A Kumar Goud

WW :

Defenders: C Sunder Reddy, B Santhosh, V Ramesh

All Rounders: D Anji, S Reddy

Raiders: G Raju, J Raghvender Reddy

Expected Sub:

M Ambedkar, Laxman, B Nagaraju, S Jani Basha

Best players Both Side:

S Kishore Goud

M Sainath

R Kumavath

P Ramesh

J Raghvender Reddy

G Raju

D Anji

B Santhosh

Squad

Mancherial Tigers:

S Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, T Karthik Yadhav, A Kumar Goud, B Shivanand, G Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, N Panwar, M Sainath, R Kumavath, B Parmeshwar

Warangal Warriors:

C Sunder Reddy, B Santhosh, V Ramesh, S Jani Basha, S Kumar Singh, D Anji, S Reddy, Laxman, B Nagaraju, G Raju, J Raghavender, M Ambedkar, M Amebedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Teja Goud

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1

Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh

All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal

Raiders: Nithin Panwar(vc), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy(c)

Team #2

Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh

All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal(vc)

Raiders: Nithin Panwar(c), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy

Preview:

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.

Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table.

They have won thrice in the five games of the competition.

MT vs WW tkpl