MT vs WW Dream11 | MT vs WW Dream11 Team | MT vs WW Dream11 Prediction | MT vs WW Dream11 tpkl | MT vs WW Kabaddi prediction

Match Details
Match : 2
MT vs WW
March 09th, 07:00 PM, IST
Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad
Expected Starting lineup:
MT:
Defenders: S Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth
All Rounders: P Ramesh, P Gopal
Raiders: N Panwar, M Sainath, R Kumavath
Expected Sub:
Shubham, P Gopal, T Karthik Yadhav, A Kumar Goud
WW :
Defenders: C Sunder Reddy, B Santhosh, V Ramesh
All Rounders: D Anji, S Reddy
Raiders: G Raju, J Raghvender Reddy
Expected Sub:
M Ambedkar, Laxman, B Nagaraju, S Jani Basha
Best players Both Side:
S Kishore Goud
M Sainath
R Kumavath
P Ramesh
J Raghvender Reddy
G Raju
D Anji
B Santhosh
Squad
Mancherial Tigers:
S Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, T Karthik Yadhav, A Kumar Goud, B Shivanand, G Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, N Panwar, M Sainath, R Kumavath, B Parmeshwar
Warangal Warriors:
C Sunder Reddy, B Santhosh, V Ramesh, S Jani Basha, S Kumar Singh, D Anji, S Reddy, Laxman, B Nagaraju, G Raju, J Raghavender, M Ambedkar, M Amebedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Teja Goud
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1
Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh
All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal
Raiders: Nithin Panwar(vc), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy(c)
Team #2
Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh
All Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal(vc)
Raiders: Nithin Panwar(c), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy
Preview:
This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.
Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table.
They have won thrice in the five games of the competition.
MT vs WW tkpl