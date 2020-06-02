MTS vs ALT Dream11 | MTS vs ALT Dream11 Team | MTS vs ALT Dream11 Prediction | MTS vs ALT Lineup

MTS vs ALT Dream11 | MTS vs ALT Dream11 Team | Prediction | Lineup | Match Preview

Match detail

Date : 02 JUN 2020

Time : 22.00

MTS vs ALT , Austrian League 02 JUN 2020

Match Preview

SV Mattersburg

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 34% matches

SC Rheindorf Altach

expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 26% matches

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : T Casali

DEF : T Mahrer , L Rath , M Lercher , A Holler

MID : S Sam , A Kuen(vc) , A Gruber(c) , M Fischer

ST : F Pangop

Team#2

GK : T Casali

DEF : T Mahrer , L Rath , M Lercher , A Holler

MID : S Sam , A Kuen(c) , A Gruber(vc) , M Fischer

ST : F Pangop

