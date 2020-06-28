MTV vs FDF Live | MTV vs FDF Live Scorecard | MTV vs FDF Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard

MTV vs FDF Live | Live Scorecard | Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard
Match Detail
Date : 28 Jun 2020
Time : 15.00
Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld , MTV vs FDF Live
Live
Toss :
Last Match Result & Player Stats
MTV Stallions
Last Match Resut
21 Jun 2020
PSV Braunschweig : 71/10
MTV Stallions : 74/2
MTV Stallions Won by 8 wickets
[ Full Scorecard ]
SG Findroff E.V
SG Findorff E.V : 198/9
KSV Cricket : 168/9
SG Findorff Cricket Won by 30 runs
[ Full Scorecard ]
WEATHER Report
Weather is expected to be clear throughout the match according to the accuweather.
PITCH REPORT
According to the past matches at this ground, Pitch will be a batting paradise as the average score at this venue was 170 in T20s.
Also winning percentage of batting first team is 63% so teams will opt to bat first by winning the toss.
Dream Team
WK : F Ahmed
BAT : P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore , A Ullah Dawodzy, K Wazeri
ALL : I Khan, B Orya , A Hamid Wardak
BOWL : G Manoharan, U Gadiraju, E Moman