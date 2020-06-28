MTV vs FDF Live | MTV vs FDF Live Scorecard | MTV vs FDF Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard

MTV vs FDF Live | Live Scorecard | Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard

Match Detail

Date : 28 Jun 2020

Time : 15.00

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld , MTV vs FDF Live

Live

Toss :

Last Match Result & Player Stats

MTV Stallions

Last Match Resut

21 Jun 2020

PSV Braunschweig : 71/10

MTV Stallions : 74/2

MTV Stallions Won by 8 wickets

[ Full Scorecard ]

SG Findroff E.V

SG Findorff E.V : 198/9

KSV Cricket : 168/9

SG Findorff Cricket  Won by 30 runs

[ Full Scorecard ]

WEATHER Report

Weather is expected to be clear throughout the match according to the accuweather.

PITCH REPORT

According to the past matches at this ground, Pitch will be a batting paradise as the average score at this venue was 170 in T20s.

Also winning percentage of batting first team is 63% so teams will opt to bat first by winning the toss.

Dream Team

WK : F Ahmed

BAT : P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore , A Ullah Dawodzy, K Wazeri

ALL : I Khan, B Orya , A Hamid Wardak

BOWL : G Manoharan, U Gadiraju, E Moman

 