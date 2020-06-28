MTV vs FDF Live | MTV vs FDF Live Scorecard | MTV vs FDF Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard

MTV vs FDF Live | Live Scorecard | Playing11 | MTV vs FDF Last Match scorecard

Match Detail

Date : 28 Jun 2020

Time : 15.00

Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld , MTV vs FDF Live

Toss :

Last Match Result & Player Stats

MTV Stallions

Last Match Resut

21 Jun 2020

MTV Stallions : 74/2

MTV Stallions Won by 8 wickets

SG Findroff E.V

KSV Cricket : 168/9

SG Findorff Cricket Won by 30 runs

WEATHER Report

Weather is expected to be clear throughout the match according to the accuweather.

PITCH REPORT

According to the past matches at this ground, Pitch will be a batting paradise as the average score at this venue was 170 in T20s.

Also winning percentage of batting first team is 63% so teams will opt to bat first by winning the toss.

Dream Team

WK : F Ahmed

BAT : P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore , A Ullah Dawodzy, K Wazeri

ALL : I Khan, B Orya , A Hamid Wardak

BOWL : G Manoharan, U Gadiraju, E Moman