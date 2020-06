MU vs BSE Live | MU vs BSE Live Scorecard | MU vs BSE Playing11 | MU vs BSE UVA Premier League T20 29 Jun 2020 | mu vs bes live

Live Score

Match Detail

Date : 29 Jun 2020

Time : 14.30

Mahiyanganaya Unilions vs Badulla Sea Eagles Live , UVA Premier League T20 29 Jun 2020

Weather Report

According to Accuweather no cloud cover during the match time at the UVA Badulla Cricket Ground. So we can expect a Good game.

Pitch report

UVA Premier League T20 Full Schedule

29 June, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

29 June, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

30 June, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

30 June, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

01 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

01 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

02 July, 11:00 am

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle

02 Julu, 14:30 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers

03 July, 11:00 pm

Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle

03 July, 14:30 pm

Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers

04 July, 11:00 am

Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya

04 July, 14:30 pm

Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle

05 July, 11:00 am

Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position

05 July, 14:30 pm

Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator

Squads

Monaragala Hornets

Tilakratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Nishan Mendis, Chethan De Silva, Kasun Senanayaka , Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe

Unilions Mahiyanganaya

Thilan Tushara (captain), Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage,Malinda Lokundttige, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Sriyaan Chandimal , Hasanjith Munaveera, Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe

Badulla Sea Eagles

Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga , Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka , Nilanka Jayawardhana, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis

Wellawaya Vipers

Wellawaya Vipers

Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Lahiru Maduwantha, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe , Gayan Chathurange

