MUL vs LAH Dream11 | Dream11 Team | MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction | MUL vs LAH Playing11 | PSL 29th Match

Dhoni

14 seconds ago

Comments: 0 14 seconds agoComments: 0

MUL vs LAH Dream11 | MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team | MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction | MUL vs LAH Playing11 | PSL 29th Match

Match Detail

MUL vs LAH

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 29

15th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

Expected Playing11

LAH

Akthar (C), Zaman, Lynn, Dunk (WK), Hafeez,

Wiese, Patel, Faizan, Shaheen, Rauf, Dilbar.

MUL

Ashraf (WK), Nazir, Masood (C), Ali, Bopara,

Khushdil, Afridi, Shafiq, Tanvir, Tahir , Irfan

MUL vs LAH Squad

Lahore Qalandars

Dilbar Hussain, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan , Chris Lynn, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi,

Ben Dunk(w), Sohail Akhtar(c), Fakhar Zaman, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali,

Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dane Vilas

Multan Sultans

Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Moeen Ali,

Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf , Ravi Bopara,

Rohail Nazir(w), Shan Masood(c), Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Wayne Madsen,

Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Sohail Tanvir

Match Preview:

The final day of the PSL 2020 league stage is upon us as table-toppers Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars in the first game on Sunday.

Overseas players in Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir and Ravi Bopara despite COVID-19 forcing overseas stars to reconsider their participation

LAH Batting order Ben Dunk and Chris Lynn with Mohammad Hafeez, Lahore Qalandars will be reasonably confident of their chances ahead of this game.

Dream Team

Team#1

Shan Masood, Chris Lynn,

Ben Dunk(c), Zeeshan Ashraf,

Sohail Akthar, Moeen Ali(vc),

Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir and Dilbar Hussain

Team#2

Shan Masood(c), Chris Lynn(vc),

Ben Dunk, Zeeshan Ashraf,

Sohail Akthar, Moeen Ali,

Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi,

Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir and Dilbar Hussain

Share this: Twitter

Facebook