Dhoni

52 mins ago

Comments: 0 52 mins agoComments: 0

MUL vs PES Dream11 | MUL vs PES 1st Semi-Final Dream11 Team | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final | 1st Semi-Final prediction | 1st Semi-Final playing11 | 1st Semi-Final tips

Match Details:

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2020 1st Semi-Final

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium,Multan

Date : March 16 2020

Time : 03.00 PM LOCAL

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11:

MUL:

Moeen Ali, Rohail Nazir, Asad Shafiq, Khushdil Shah,

Shan Masood (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara,

Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafique, Bilawal bhatti

PES:

Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Hammad Azam,

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali,

Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Amir Khan

MUL vs PES Squad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Mohammad Amir Khan, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Mohsin,

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Daren Sammy(c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali,

Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali

Multan Sultans:

Sohail Tanvir, Shan Masood(c), James Vince, Moeen Ali,

Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir , Rilee Mohammad Ilyas,

Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi,

Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen

HBL PSL 2020 Semi-final line-up completed:

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 17 at 7pm.

On the same day at 2pm, Multan Sultans will play against Peshawar Zalmi.

In the first semi-final on Tuesday at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi,

while in the second semi-final, which will commence at 7pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi Kings will lock horns with home side Lahore Qalandars.

In the league matches, Sultans defeated Zalmi by six wickets and three runs to lead 2-0 on head to head this year.

In contrast, Kings and Qalandars are even in this edition with Kings avenging an eight-wicket loss in Lahore with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.

Tuesday’s fixtures:

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, 2pm

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday fixture:

Final – Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm

Lats Match:

Shane Watson was awarded the Player of the Match for his 66-run knock off 34 balls.

His 118-run partnership with Khurram Manzoor (63) kept the team from getting derailed after Ahmed Shehzad’s early wicket.

Shehzad had walked off the stadium for naught.

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal

BAT : Imam ul Haq(c) , S Masood , H Ali

AR : M Ali , S Malik(vc), Ravi Bopara

BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan

Team#2

WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal

BAT : Imam ul Haq(vc) , S Masood , H Ali

AR : M Ali , S Malik(c),Ravi Bopara

BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan

Pitch Report:

STATS – T20

Total matches 14

Matches won batting first 9

Matches won bowling first 5

Average 1st Inns scores 161

Average 2nd Inns scores 143

Highest total recorded 197/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs WXI

Lowest total recorded 101/10 (17.4 Ov) by PAK vs SL

Highest score chased 176/8 (19.4 Ov) by PAK vs ZIM

Lowest score defended 126/7 (20 Ov) by PAKW vs BANW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

