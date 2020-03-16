MUL vs PES Live Score | MUL vs PES Live Scorecard | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final

MUL vs PES Live Score | 1st Semi-Final | MUL vs PES Live Scorecard | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final
Match Detail
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 1st Semi-Final
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium,Multan
Date : March 16 2020
Time : 03.00 PM LOCAL
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
PSL 1st Semi Final:
It went down to the 30th and final league match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 before the semi-final line-up was completed on Sunday.
In the first semi-final on Tuesday at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi, while in the second semi-final, which will commence at 7pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi Kings will lock horns with home side Lahore Qalandars.
In the league matches, Sultans defeated Zalmi by six wickets and three runs to lead 2-0 on head to head this year. In contrast, Kings and Qalandars are even in this edition with Kings avenging an eight-wicket loss in Lahore with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.
Tuesday’s fixtures:
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, 2pm
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm
Wednesday fixture:
Final – Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm
Expected Playing11
MUL
Shan Masood (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara,
Moeen Ali, Rohail Nazir, Asad Shafiq, Khushdil Shah,
Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafique, Bilawal bhatti
PES
Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali,
Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Hammad Azam,
Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Amir Khan
Squad
Peshawar Zalmi
Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Daren Sammy(c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali,
Mohammad Amir Khan, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Mohsin,
Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali
Multan Sultans
Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi,
Sohail Tanvir, Shan Masood(c), James Vince, Moeen Ali,
Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir , Rilee Mohammad Ilyas,
Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen
About the Match
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 8th Match
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium,Lahore
Date & Time: Mar 17, 02:00 PM LOCAL
MUL
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Mar 16 2020 Time 07:00 PM LOCAL Series Pakistan Super League 2020 Venue National Stadium,Karachi.
PES
Peshawar Zalmi previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, match ended with result 189-187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.
Last Match Result
PES
QTG 148/5 (20.0)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Kamran Akmal
MUL
MS 164/8 (20.0)
ISU 165/2 (16.4)
Islamabad United won by 8 wkts
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal
BAT : Imam ul Haq(c) , S Masood , H Ali
AR : M Ali , S Malik(vc), Ravi Bopara
BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan
Team#2
WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal
BAT : Imam ul Haq(vc) , S Masood , H Ali
AR : M Ali , S Malik(c),Ravi Bopara
BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan