MUL vs PES Live Score | MUL vs PES Live Scorecard | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final

MUL vs PES Live Score | 1st Semi-Final | MUL vs PES Live Scorecard | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final

Match Detail

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 1st Semi-Final

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium,Multan

Date : March 16 2020

Time : 03.00 PM LOCAL

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

PSL 1st Semi Final:

It went down to the 30th and final league match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 before the semi-final line-up was completed on Sunday.

In the first semi-final on Tuesday at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Sultans will face former champions Peshawar Zalmi, while in the second semi-final, which will commence at 7pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi Kings will lock horns with home side Lahore Qalandars.

In the league matches, Sultans defeated Zalmi by six wickets and three runs to lead 2-0 on head to head this year. In contrast, Kings and Qalandars are even in this edition with Kings avenging an eight-wicket loss in Lahore with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.

Tuesday’s fixtures:

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, 2pm

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday fixture:

Final – Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm

Expected Playing11

MUL

Shan Masood (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara,

Moeen Ali, Rohail Nazir, Asad Shafiq, Khushdil Shah,

Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafique, Bilawal bhatti

PES

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali,

Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik, Hammad Azam,

Wahab Riaz (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Amir Khan

Squad

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Daren Sammy(c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali,

Mohammad Amir Khan, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Mohsin,

Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali

Multan Sultans

Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi,

Sohail Tanvir, Shan Masood(c), James Vince, Moeen Ali,

Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir , Rilee Mohammad Ilyas,

Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen

About the Match

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 8th Match

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium,Lahore

Date & Time: Mar 17, 02:00 PM LOCAL

MUL

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Mar 16 2020 Time 07:00 PM LOCAL Series Pakistan Super League 2020 Venue National Stadium,Karachi.

PES

Peshawar Zalmi previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, match ended with result 189-187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

Last Match Result

PES

QTG 148/5 (20.0)

PSZ 153/4 (18.3)

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Kamran Akmal

MUL

MS 164/8 (20.0)

ISU 165/2 (16.4)

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal

BAT : Imam ul Haq(c) , S Masood , H Ali

AR : M Ali , S Malik(vc), Ravi Bopara

BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan

Team#2

WK : Z Ashraf , K Akmal

BAT : Imam ul Haq(vc) , S Masood , H Ali

AR : M Ali , S Malik(c),Ravi Bopara

BOWL : I Tahir , W Riaz , A Khan

