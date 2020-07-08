NAC vs SUN Dream11 | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Playing11 | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Prediction

NAC vs SUN Dream11 | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team | Dream11 Playing11 | Dream11 Prediction
Match Detail
Date : 09-07-2020
Time : 5.30 PM
Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka 09 July 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Probable Playing11
NAC
- Saad Nawaz
- Shakil Jalali
- Rashid Khan
- Sohail Zahid
- Khalid Azizi
- Azam Momand
- Samiullah Rahmani
- Omran Zazai
- Zabi Zahid
- Lamer Momand
- Najeeb Khan
SUN
- Krishan Silva
- Janaka Johannes
- Pubudu Keppetiyawa
- Sajith Johansson
- Fayaz Ali
- Asanka Kalugama
- Anton Don
- Faisal Azeem
- Thillina Warnakulasuriya
- Sanuk Keppetiyawa
- Tasal Siddiqi
Squad
Nacka CC
Samiullah Rahmani, Rashid Khan, Ozil Rahman, Azam Momand, Lamer Momand, Omran Zazai, Shakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Syed Ahmad , Sohail Zahid, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Khalid Azizi, Wakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid
Spanga United CC
Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Sajith Johansson, Asanka kalugama,Krishan Silva, Thillina Warnakulasuriya , Faisal Azeem, Janaka Johannes, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali, Tasal Siddqi
Weather Report Of Stockholm
The weather of Stockholm is forecasted to be partly cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day. There is a 15% chance of rain
The temperature is expected to be 18-Degree Celsius and the Humidity to be 54%
The weather condition may favor the fast bowlers
Dream11 Team
Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now