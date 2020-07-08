NAC vs SUN Dream11 | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Team | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Playing11 | NAC vs SUN Dream11 Prediction

Match Detail

Date : 09-07-2020

Time : 5.30 PM

Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka 09 July 2020

Probable Playing11

NAC

  • Saad Nawaz
  • Shakil Jalali
  • Rashid Khan
  • Sohail Zahid
  • Khalid Azizi
  • Azam Momand
  • Samiullah Rahmani
  • Omran Zazai
  • Zabi Zahid
  • Lamer Momand
  • Najeeb Khan

SUN

  • Krishan Silva
  • Janaka Johannes
  • Pubudu Keppetiyawa
  • Sajith Johansson
  • Fayaz Ali
  • Asanka Kalugama
  • Anton Don
  • Faisal Azeem
  • Thillina Warnakulasuriya
  • Sanuk Keppetiyawa
  • Tasal Siddiqi

Squad

Nacka CC

Samiullah Rahmani, Rashid Khan, Ozil Rahman, Azam Momand, Lamer Momand, Omran Zazai, Shakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Syed Ahmad , Sohail Zahid, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Khalid Azizi, Wakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid

Spanga United CC

Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Sajith Johansson, Asanka kalugama,Krishan Silva, Thillina Warnakulasuriya , Faisal Azeem, Janaka Johannes, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali, Tasal Siddqi

Weather Report Of Stockholm

The weather of Stockholm is forecasted to be partly cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day. There is a 15% chance of rain

The temperature is expected to be 18-Degree Celsius and the Humidity to be 54%

The weather condition may favor the fast bowlers

Dream11 Team

