NAM vs IR A Live | NAM vs IR A Live Score | NAM vs IR A Live Streaming | NAM vs IR A live Scorecard

Match Detail

NAM vs IR A T20I

Date : Tuesday, February 18 ,2020

Time : 02:00 PM

Place : Super Sport Park, South Africa

Toss: IR A Bat first

IR A : 35/1 (5 over)

Official Playing11:

IR A:

N McGuire, S Thompson, S Doheny,

G Delany, H Tector, L Tucker, S Getkate,

T Kane, J Garth, J Little, C Young.

NAB:

Game One Z Green, N Davin, HY France,

G Erasmus, N Eaton, C Williams, J Frylink,

R Trumplemann, B Sholtz, B Shikongo, T Lungameni

IR A : 0/0 ( 0 Overs)

Expected Playing11

NAM

Pikkie Ya France, T Lungameni, Ben Shikongo,

Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock,

Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams,

Niko Davin, Bernard Scholtz

IR A

Lorcan Tucker(WK), Curtis Campher, J Grath ,

Tyrone Kane, Harry Tector (C), Gareth Delany,

Stephen Doheny, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate,

Josh Little, Craig Young

Squad

Namibia

Jan Izak De Villiers, Ruben Trumpleman, Helao Nafdi Ya-France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JP Kotze(WK), Gerhard Erasmus (C), Tangeni Lungameni, Zhivago Groenewald,

Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green , Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen, Ben Shikongo

Ireland A

Barry McCarthy, Stuat Thompson, Stephen Doheny, Tyrone Kane, Jacob Mulder, Jonathan Garth , Nathan Mcguire, Curtis Campher , Lorcan Tucker(WK), Gary Wilson,

Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Shane Getkaate, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin, Neil Rock

Match Preview

Location Super Sport Park, South Africa Match Start at Tuesday, February 18 ,2020 Time : 02:00 PM.

Namibia and Ireland Wolves will play five T20 unofficial T20I series games. Namibia and Ireland A teams will be facing of two T20 matches on Tuesday.The Nampia all rounder Jan Frylinck claimed 31 wickets Also a good record with the bat he Score 271 runs across 19 innings. Nambia Best Bowler Craig Williams and JJ Smit and B Shikongo. Nam last match was against Ireland and their opponents won by 27 runs.Ireland A last match was against Scotland A and they are Won by Wicket. Ireland A Best Bowler J Little and C Campherr and T Kane.Ireland Best Batsman Harry Tector 474 runs from 30 innings.Best all rounder Stuart Thompson played 46 inings and score 635 runs and 32 wickets

Dream Team

Team 1

WK : J Kotze

BAT : G Erasmus , S Baard , S Doheny

AR : J Frylinck , S Gatkate(c) , S Thompson(vc)

BOWL : B Shikongo , B Scholtz , T Kane , J Little

