NCC vs SD Live | NCC vs SD Live Scorecard | NCC vs SD Live Streaming | NCC vs SD Playing11 | Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Live

NCC vs SD Live | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Playing11 | Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Live
Match Detail
NCC vs SD Live
Date : 27 Jun 2020
NCC vs SD Live
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020
Nightcliff Oval, Darwin
Start Date : 27 June 2020
NCC
Phillip Hull, Coen McKinnon, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Cameron Tonkin, Adi Dave , Michael Kudra, Taj Glenn, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter and Brandon Richards
Mylius, D Fry, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Hammond, L Markey, N Hangan, R Harvey, M Ninneman and T Pemble
Pitch Report
The bowlers should have the more significant say in the outcome of the game with enough help on offer. While the pacers are bound to get some movement early on, the spinners should also be able to extract some turn in the middle overs. Batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.
Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Live
Dream11 Team#1
WK : D Mylius
BAT : M Hammond(c) , J Baxter , D Mulen , T Glenn
AR : C Kelly , A Dave , J Dix
BOWL : C Mcevoy(vc) , L Baird , N Sant
