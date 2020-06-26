NCC vs SD Live | NCC vs SD Live Scorecard | NCC vs SD Live Streaming | NCC vs SD Playing11 | Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Live

June 26, 2020 Darwin and District ODD

NCC vs SD Live | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Playing11 | Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Live

Match Detail

Date : 27 Jun 2020

Nightcliff Cricket Club
Southern Districts CC
Match Yet to Begin

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition - Premier Grade, 2020

Nightcliff Oval, Darwin

Start Date : 27 June 2020

NCC

Phillip Hull, Coen McKinnon, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Cameron Tonkin, Adi Dave , Michael Kudra, Taj Glenn, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter and Brandon Richards

SD

Mylius, D Fry, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Hammond, L Markey, N Hangan, R Harvey, M Ninneman and T Pemble

Pitch Report

The bowlers should have the more significant say in the outcome of the game with enough help on offer. While the pacers are bound to get some movement early on, the spinners should also be able to extract some turn in the middle overs. Batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

Dream11 Team#1

WK : D Mylius

BAT : M Hammond(c) , J Baxter , D Mulen , T Glenn

AR : C Kelly , A Dave , J Dix

BOWL : C Mcevoy(vc) , L Baird , N Sant

 

