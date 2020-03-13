NE vs CC Dream11 Prediction | NE vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team | NE vs CC Lineup | NE vs CC Match Preview | TPKL
Match Detail
NE vs CC TPKL
Nalgonda Eagles VS Cyberabad Chargers , Semifinal 1
Date : 13th March 2020
Time : 06:00 PM
Expected Lineup
NE
- G Laxman Reddy
- S Kiran
- P Mallikarjun
- Venkatesh
- L Narayan
- J Gopal
- P D Chowgale
CC
- S Sreekrishna
- P Kumar Rathi
- B Yakanna
- D Raj Kumar
- K Bhanuchander
- R Satish Kumar
- C Ravinder
Squad
Nalgonda Eagles
G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, Akhil, Bhupathi, Kalyan, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, G Laxman Reddy , P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, J Gopal
Cyberabad Charger
C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, Pradeep Kumar B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, D Raj Kumar, M Lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thirupathi , Rathi, S Sreekrishna, Ravinder
Match Preview
Top Players
- D Raj Kumar
- P Mallikarjun
- K Bhanuchander
- P Satish Kumar
Best Dream Team Tips
Team#1
DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan
ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran
RAI : D Raj Kumar(c) , P Mallikarjun(vc) , Pradeep Kumar Rathi
Team#2
DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan
ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran
RAI : D Raj Kumar(vc) , P Mallikarjun(c) , Pradeep Kumar Rathi
Team#3
DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan
ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran
RAI : D Raj Kumar(c) , P Mallikarjun , Pradeep Kumar Rathi(vc)