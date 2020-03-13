NE vs CC Dream11 Prediction | NE vs CC Dream11 Prediction Team | NE vs CC Lineup | NE vs CC Match Preview

Follow Me in social Media Now

1 hour ago
Match Detail

NE vs CC TPKL

Nalgonda Eagles VS Cyberabad Chargers , Semifinal 1

Date : 13th March 2020

Time : 06:00 PM

Expected Lineup

NE

  1. G Laxman Reddy
  2. S Kiran
  3. P Mallikarjun
  4. Venkatesh
  5. L Narayan
  6. J Gopal
  7. P D Chowgale

CC

  1. S Sreekrishna
  2. P Kumar Rathi
  3. B Yakanna
  4. D Raj Kumar
  5. K Bhanuchander
  6. R Satish Kumar
  7. C Ravinder

Squad

Nalgonda Eagles

G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, Akhil, Bhupathi, Kalyan, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, G Laxman Reddy , P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, J Gopal

Cyberabad Charger

C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, Pradeep Kumar B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, D Raj Kumar, M Lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thirupathi , Rathi, S Sreekrishna, Ravinder

Match Preview

Top Players

  • D Raj Kumar
  • P Mallikarjun
  • K Bhanuchander
  • P Satish Kumar

Best Dream Team Tips

Team#1

DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan

ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran

RAI : D Raj Kumar(c) , P Mallikarjun(vc) , Pradeep Kumar Rathi

Team#2

DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan

ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran

RAI : D Raj Kumar(vc) , P Mallikarjun(c) , Pradeep Kumar Rathi

Team#3

DEF : P Satish Kumar , Kalyan

ALL : K Bhanuchander , Sai Kiran

RAI : D Raj Kumar(c) , P Mallikarjun , Pradeep Kumar Rathi(vc)

 

