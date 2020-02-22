NJ vs MLV Dream11 | NJ vs MLV Lineup | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Team | A League Dream11 | A League

NJ vs MLV Dream | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Team | A League Dream11 | A League
Match Details
Date- Saturday, February 21
Kick-Off- 2:00 PM (IST)
Venue- Newcastle International Sports Centre
Expected playing 11:
Newcastle Jets:
Italiano (GK), Burns, Topor-Stanley, Boogaard, Koutroumbis, ‘
Millar, Ugarkovic, Thurgate, Petratos, O’Donovan, Arroyo
Melbourne Victory:
Thomas (GK), Traore, Carrigan, Hoogland, Donachie,
Roux, Lesiotis, Basha, Kamsoba, Nabbout, Toivonen
Key Players:
Newcastle Jets
Top GoalsCorers: Petratos, Miller, Arroyo
Top assists: Petratos, Arroyo, Miller
Melbourne Victory
Top Goalscorers: Toivonen, Nabbout, Kruse
Top assists: Nabbout, Kruse, Poulsen
My Dream11 Teams
Team #1:
Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos (VC), A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)
Team #2:
Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos (C), A Nabbout, O Toivonen (VC)
Team #3:
Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett(vc)
Forwards- D Petratos , A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)
Team #4:
Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan(vc), J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos , A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)