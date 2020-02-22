Follow Me in social Media Now

NJ vs MLV Dream11 | NJ vs MLV Lineup | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Team | A League Dream11 | A League

Home » Sports News » NJ vs MLV Dream11 | NJ vs MLV Lineup | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Team | A League Dream11 | A League
Sports News

1 min ago
Comments: 0

NJ vs MLV Dream | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Prediction | NJ vs MLV Dream11 Team | A League Dream11 | A League

Match Details

Date- Saturday, February 21
Kick-Off- 2:00 PM (IST)
Venue- Newcastle International Sports Centre

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected playing 11:

Newcastle Jets:

Italiano (GK), Burns, Topor-Stanley, Boogaard, Koutroumbis, ‘

Millar, Ugarkovic, Thurgate, Petratos, O’Donovan, Arroyo


Melbourne Victory:

Thomas (GK), Traore, Carrigan, Hoogland, Donachie,

Roux, Lesiotis, Basha, Kamsoba, Nabbout, Toivonen

Key Players:

Newcastle Jets
Top GoalsCorers: Petratos, Miller, Arroyo
Top assists: Petratos, Arroyo, Miller
Melbourne Victory
Top Goalscorers: Toivonen, Nabbout, Kruse
Top assists: Nabbout, Kruse, Poulsen

My Dream11 Teams

Team #1:

Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos (VC), A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)

Team #2:

Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos (C), A Nabbout, O Toivonen (VC)

Team #3:

Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan, J Barnett(vc)
Forwards- D Petratos , A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)

Team #4:

Goalkeeper- L Thomas
Defenders- N Millar, S Roux, A Anderson, B Burns
Midfielders- A Thurgate, W Hoolahan(vc), J Barnett
Forwards- D Petratos , A Nabbout, O Toivonen (C)

Tags:
Read More
Search Date Wise
February 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829  
Recent Tweet

© Copyright 2018 Sixteams.com. Designed by Space-Themes.com.
error: Follow me in Twitter For Unlock