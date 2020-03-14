Dhoni

NZ 50 vs ZIM 50 Dream11 | NZ 50 vs ZIM 50 Dream11 Team | NZ 50 vs ZIM 50 Dream11 Prediction | Over-50s CWC

Match Details:

New Zealand 50 vs Zimbabwe 50,

Over-50s CWC One Day 2020, 15 Match

Where: Rondebosch Cricket Club

Time & Date: 15th March 2020, 1.45 PM

Expected Playing11:

New Zealand:

Andrew Hore, Neil Ronaldson, Dean Read, Adrian Dale (C), Richard Petrie, Jon Cleland, Dave Leonard, Stephen Hewson, Andrew Nuttall, Glen White, John Garry

West Indies :

Wayne Parham, Eddo Brandes (C), Andrew Walton, Craig Evans, Darrell Goodwin, Mike Van Staden, Brain Goodwin, Garry Spence, Timothy Bartlett, Andrew Walton, Kenyon Ziehl

Squad

Zimbabwe 50 (Zim):

Mark Burmester, Tim Bartlett, Rory Mcwade, Wayne Parham, Kenyon Ziehl,

Eddo Brandes, Darrell Goodwin, Craig Evans, Chris James, Sean Edwards,

Andrew Walton, Brian Goodwin, Garry Spence, Mike Van Staden,

John Jameson, Greg Mcdonald

New Zealand 50 (WI):

John Garry, Kelvin Scott, Martin Pennefather, Adrian Dale, Richard Petrie,

Mason Robinson, Bert Horner, Andrew Hore, Neil Ronaldson, Dean Read,

Jon Cleland, Dean Busch, David Leonard, Dean Askew,

Stephen Hewson, Andrew Nuttall, Glen White

Top Player List:

Neil Ronaldson

Jon Cleland

Tim Bartlett

Darrell Goodwin

Andrew Hore

Craig Evans

Dean Read

John Garry

Adrian Dale

Andrew Nuttall

Dave Leonard

Mike Van Staden

Venue Status:

Avg 1st inn score:

194

Avg 2nd inn score:

182

Highest Total:

240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest Total:

172/10 (20 Ov) by AFG vs RSA

Highest Chased:

230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest Defended:

209/5 (20 Ov) by RSA vs AFG

Match Preview:

Zimbabwe over-50s has taken the fourth position in the Division A standings with 2 points scored in their account.

So far they have played 2 matches in which they have won one match and lost one match. After they lost their first match to Australia over-50s by 6 wickets, they took to win in the next match against Sri Lanka over-50s by 9 runs.

In the last match, ZIM-50 opted to bat first and scored 207 runs in 42.5 overs with all out. While the opponent team scored 198 runs in 44.3 overs with all out.

ZIM-50 has a winning streak of one. They should try to win this match to move forward in the standings.

In Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020, New Zealand over-50s will be squared off against Zimbabwe over-50s in Division A for the 15th match of the tournament.

NZ-50 has taken the second position in Division A standings with 4 points scored in their account. So far they have played 2 matches and won both the matches.

In the first match, they defeated the team West Indies over-50s by 36 runs. And in the next match, they defeated the team Canada over-50s by the huge run differences of 98 runs. In which, NZ-50 scored 157 runs for the fall of 7 wickets.

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : A DALE(VC)

Batsmen : AHORE, J GARRY, D GOODWIN, C EVANS

ALL Rounders : R PETRIE, N RONALDSON(C), M BURMESTER

Bowlers: A NUTTALI, G WHITE, A WALTON

Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : A DALE

Batsmen : AHORE, J GARRY, D GOODWIN, C EVANS

ALL Rounders : R PETRIE, N RONALDSON(C), M BURMESTER

Bowlers: A NUTTALI(Vc), G WHITE, A WALTON

