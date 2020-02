NZ W vs BD W Dream11 | NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Team | NZ W vs BD W Dream11 Predition | NZ W vs BD W Playing11 | NZ W vs BD W Lineup | NZ W vs BD W ICC Womens T20 World Cup 13th Match

Match Detail

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 13th Match, Group A

Venue: Junction Oval,Melbourne

Date : Feb 29 2020

Time : 11:00 AM LOCAL

Series: ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020

Expected Playing11

NZ W

Rachel Priest Sophie Devine Lea Tahuhu Anna Peterson Amelia Kerr Rosemary Mair Maddy Green Hayley Jensen Katey Martin Leigh Kasperek Suzie Bates

BD W

Fargana Hoque Khadija Tul Kubra Nahida Akter Rumana Ahmed Sanjida Islam Fahima Khatun Jahanara Alam Nigar Sultana Salma Khatun Shamima Sultana Murshida Khatun

Squad

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana(w), Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra,

Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary,

Ayasha Rahman , Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed,

Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana,

Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam

New Zealand Women

Rachel Priest(w), Sophie Devine(c), Leigh Kasperek,

Lea Tahuhu, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin,

Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins ,

Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

About the Match

Last Match Result

NZ W

INDW 133/8 (20 over)

NZW 130/6 (20 over)

India Women won by 3 runs

BD W

AUSW 189/1 (20 OVER)

BANW 103/9 (20 OVER)

Australia Women won by 86 runs

Pitch Report

Stadium Junction Oval City Melbourne Capacity 8000 (approx)Ends City End, St Kilda End

Avg 1st inn score 143 Avg 2nd inn score 138 Highest Total 177/3 (19.4 Over) by INDW vs AUSW Lowest Total 144/10 (20 Over) by INDW vs AUSW Highest Chased 177/3 (19.4 Over) by INDW vs AUSW Lowest Defended:133/8 (20 Over) by INDW vs NZW . Support to bat

Dream Team

Team#1