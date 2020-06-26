OLCC vs COCC Live | OLCC vs COCC Live Scorecard

June 26, 2020 admin Live score 0

OLCC vs COCC Live | OLCC vs COCC Live Scorecard

Cossonay CC 98/1 (10.0)
Power CC 103/2 (7.1)
Power CC beat Cossonay CC by 8 wickets Match Ended

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 25 June 2020

Cossonay CC( Run Rate : 9.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Aidan Andrews
41
31
3
1
132.25
Jai Sinh
52
29
3
4
179.31
Mumtaz Ahmadzai
1
1
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Osama Mahmood
2
23
0
11.5
0
Afzaal Sikander
2
14
0
7
1
Aamar Siddique Butt
2
24
0
12
1
Shahnawaz Muhammad
2
18
1
9
0
Safiat ullah Sajid
2
18
0
9
0
Power CC( Run Rate : 14.37 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Osama Mahmood
18
8
2
1
225
Safiat ullah Sajid
31
15
3
2
206.66
Asad Mahmood*
45
16
2
5
281.25
Moaz Butt
8
5
1
0
160
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Aidan Andrews
2
37
0
18.5
0
Mumtaz Ahmadzai
2
18
0
9
0
Vikas Bhat
1
16
1
16
0
Arjun Vinod
1
14
1
14
0
Andrew Ryan
1
12
0
12
0
Ashwin Vinod
0.1
6
0
36
0
  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  4. Matches start & end punctularly
  5. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser

 