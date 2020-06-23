OLCC vs POCC Live | OLCC vs POCC Live Scoecard | OLCC vs POCC Playing11 | OLCC vs POCC Lineup

Match Detail

Date : 23 Jun 2020

Time : 2.30 Pm

OLCC vs POCC 23 Jun 2020

Live

Toss : 

Official Playing11

OLCC : Not Confirmed….

POCC : Not Confirmed….

Probable Playing11

OLCC

A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, Y Thirnavukarasu, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram , K Nalinambika , M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa

POCC

A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Mahmood, S Sajid, K Mahmood, J Sudath , M Rana , T Mampilly, A Sikander, M Butt

Squad

Olten CC

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar

Power CC

Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Babar Anwar, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad , Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Ahad Butt, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Asad Mahmood, Afzaal Sikander

Dream Team

WK : P Varothayan, M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu

BAT : A Mahmood, S Sajid, A Usman

AR : O Mahmood, A Nayyer

BOWL : M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram , M Butt

Match Detail

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  4. Matches start & end punctularly
  5. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  10. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  11. Subs (only 12th man)
  12. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  13. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  14. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  15. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  16. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  17. Helmets are compulsory
  18. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  19. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”