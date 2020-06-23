OLCC vs POCC Live | OLCC vs POCC Live Scoecard | OLCC vs POCC Playing11 | OLCC vs POCC Lineup
Match Detail
Date : 23 Jun 2020
Time : 2.30 Pm
OLCC vs POCC 23 Jun 2020
Live
Toss :
Official Playing11
OLCC : Not Confirmed….
POCC : Not Confirmed….
Probable Playing11
OLCC
A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, Y Thirnavukarasu, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram , K Nalinambika , M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa
POCC
A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Mahmood, S Sajid, K Mahmood, J Sudath , M Rana , T Mampilly, A Sikander, M Butt
Squad
Olten CC
Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar
Power CC
Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Babar Anwar, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad , Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Ahad Butt, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Asad Mahmood, Afzaal Sikander
Dream Team
WK : P Varothayan, M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu
BAT : A Mahmood, S Sajid, A Usman
AR : O Mahmood, A Nayyer
BOWL : M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram , M Butt
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”