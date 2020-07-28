ON vs MWJ Dream11 | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Team | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Prediction | ON vs MWJ Lineup | ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketballl League 28 July 2020
Match Detail
Start date: 29 Jul 2020
Time : 01:15
Location: Milan
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza
Referee: Paolo Valeri, Italy
Final Team Team & Tips Updates In Our New Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Lineup
MWJ
Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Taane Samuel, Jayden Bezzant, Nick Fee
ON
Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman , Jordan Hunt, Kane Keil
Squad
Otago Nuggets
Samuel Aruwa, Jordan Ngatai, Kane Keil, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Jordan Hunt, Matthew Bardsley , Jarrod Kenny, Richie Rodger, Josh Aitcheson, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew
Manawatu Jets
Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Haize Walker, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy , Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey
Match Preview
Otago Nuggets
expected chance of winning is 57%, but this team actually wins 99% matches
Manawatu Jets
expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 32% matches with these odds.
Dream11 Team
PG: Hayman, Knox, Wakjer
SG: Bezzant
SF: Kell, Harris (SP)
PF: Samuel
C: Vodanovic