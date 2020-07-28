ON vs MWJ Dream11 | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Team | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Prediction | ON vs MWJ Lineup | ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketballl League 28 July 2020

ON vs MWJ Dream11 | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Team | ON vs MWJ Dream11 Prediction | ON vs MWJ Lineup | ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketballl League 28 July 2020

Match Detail

Start date: 29 Jul 2020

Time : 01:15

Expected Lineup

MWJ

Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Taane Samuel, Jayden Bezzant, Nick Fee

ON

Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman , Jordan Hunt, Kane Keil

Squad

Otago Nuggets

Samuel Aruwa, Jordan Ngatai, Kane Keil, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Jordan Hunt, Matthew Bardsley , Jarrod Kenny, Richie Rodger, Josh Aitcheson, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew

Manawatu Jets

Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Haize Walker, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy , Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey

Match Preview

Otago Nuggets

expected chance of winning is 57%, but this team actually wins 99% matches

Manawatu Jets

expected chance of winning is 53%, but this team actually wins 32% matches with these odds.

Dream11 Team

PG: Hayman, Knox, Wakjer

SG: Bezzant

SF: Kell, Harris (SP)

PF: Samuel

C: Vodanovic

