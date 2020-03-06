ORN vs AT Dream11 | ORN vs AT Dream11 Team | ORN vs AT Dream11 Prediction | ORN vs AT linuep | ORN vs AT Russian Premier League
Match Details:
NAME: Orenburg – Arsenal Tula
DATE: March 7, 2020
TIME: 11:00 UTC
VENUE: Gazovik Stadium, Rostoshi , Russia
Expected Winnings Chance:
Orenburg
Expected chance of winning is 44%, but this team actually wins 30% matches with these odds.
Arsenal Tula
Expected chance of winning is 31%, but this team actually wins 44% matches with these odds.
Expected Lineup:
Gazovik Orenburg:
GK :Aleksandr Dovbnya,
Defenders:Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Sergei Terekhov, Andrey Malykh,
Midfilders: Timur Ayupov, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Mamadou Sylla,
Forwards: Islambek Kuat, Djordje Despotovic
FC Arsenal Tula:
GK: Mihail Levashov,
Defenders:Maksim Belyayev, Robert Bauer, Kirill Kombarov,Gia Grigalava,
Midfilders: Víctor Álvarez, Georgi Kostadinov, Goran Causic, Sergei Tkachyov,
Forwards: Evgeni Lutsenko, Daniil Lesovoy
Squad
Gazovik Orenburg:
Forwards: Fedor Černych, Đorđe Despotović, Artem Kulishev, Žiga Škoflek, Mamadou Sylla, Andrea Chukanov, Joel Fameyeh
Midfilders: Danijel Miškić, Ricardo Alves, Islambek Kuat, Vadim Afonin, Filip Rogić, Timur Ayupov, Kirill Kaplenko, Danil Lipovoy
Defenders: Mikhail Sivakov, Sergey Terekhov, Vitali Shakhov, Uroš Radaković, Georgi Zotov, Andrey Malykh, Ivan Lapshov, Saveli Kozlov, Gottlieb Eduard Eduardovich
Goalkeepers: Alexander Dovbnya, Andrei Klimovich, Aleksandr Rudenko
FC Arsenal Tula:
Forwards: Evgeny Lutsenko, Evans Kangwa, Danylo Lisovy, Roman Minaev, Lameck Banda
Midfilders: Kantemir Berkhamov, Igor Gorbatenko, Georgi Kostadinov, Sergey Tkachev, Goran Čaušić, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Valeri Gromyko, Guram Adzhoev, Vladislav Panteleev, Daniil Lesovoy, Kings Kangwa, Yury Kavalyow
Defenders: Kirill Kombarov, Anri Khagush, Gia Grigalava, Maxim Belyaev, Aleksandr Denisov, Bakary Koné, Maksim Volodjko, Víctor Álvarez, Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol
Goalkeepers: Artur Nigmatullin, Yury Lodygin, Mikhail Levashov, Egor Shamov
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1:
GK : A KLIMOVICH
DEFENDER: G GRIGALAVA (C), K KOMBAROV(VC), S TEREKHOV, A MALYKH, M BELYAEV
MID FIELDER : R ALVES, D MISKIC, D LESOVOY, S TKACHEV,
FORWARD: D DESPOTOVIC
Team #2:
GK : A KLIMOVICH
DEFENDER: G GRIGALAVA (VC), K KOMBAROV(C), S TEREKHOV, A MALYKH, M BELYAEV
MID FIELDER : R ALVES, D MISKIC, D LESOVOY, S TKACHEV,
FORWARD: D DESPOTOVIC
Team #3:
GK : A KLIMOVICH
DEFENDER: G GRIGALAVA (C), K KOMBAROV, S TEREKHOV, A MALYKH, M BELYAEV(VC)
MID FIELDER : R ALVES, D MISKIC, D LESOVOY, S TKACHEV,
FORWARD: D DESPOTOVIC
Team #4:
GK : A KLIMOVICH(C)
DEFENDER: G GRIGALAVA , K KOMBAROV, S TEREKHOV, A MALYKH, M BELYAEV(VC)
MID FIELDER : R ALVES, D MISKIC, D LESOVOY, S TKACHEV,
FORWARD: D DESPOTOVIC
About Team:
ORN:
Orenburg live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Orenburg is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Arsenal Tula in Premier League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Orenburg v Arsenal Tula live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Orenburg matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.
Orenburg previous match was against Krylya Sovetov Samara in Premier League, match ended with result 1 – 1 .
Orenburg fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons. There are also all Orenburg scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.
AT:
Arsenal Tula live score (and video online live stream*), team roster with season schedule and results.’ Arsenal Tula is playing next match on 07. Mar 2020 against Orenburg in Premier League.
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Arsenal Tula v Orenburg live score , standings, minute by minute updated live results and match statistics.
We may have video highlights with goals and news for some Arsenal Tula matches, but only if they play their match in one of the most popular football leagues.
Arsenal Tula previous match was against FC Sochi in Premier League, match ended with result 1 – 2 (Arsenal Tula won the match).
Arsenal Tula fixtures tab is showing last 100 football matches with statistics and win/draw/lose icons. There are also all Arsenal Tula scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.