PBVI vs BCC Dream11 | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction | PBVI vs BCC Playing11 | 13 JUN 2020

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | 13 JUN 2020

Match Detail

Date : 13 jun 2020

Time : 15.30

PBVI vs BCC , ECN Czech Super Series T10 13 jun 2020

Expected Playing11

PBVI

P Kumar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, B Samad , P Nandivada , S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, R Rungta, N Achuthan

BCC

PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhat, W Sardar Khan , M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, W ur-Rehman

Squad

Prague Barbarians Visigoths

Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Chandrakumar Meher, Prem Nandivada, Bilal Samad, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar , Sahil Grover, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Charles Thambi, Harsha Chaganty, Vedavyas Krishnan

Bohemian CC

Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan , Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar

Match Preview

A few clouds are expected to show up, with a small threat of rain lingering as well.
Both teams would ideally want to bowl first upon winning the toss
In stark contrast, the pitch will be a good one to bat on with some help expected to be on offer for the pacers.

Dream11 Team

Team#1

WK : S Grover

BAT : Z Mohamood , S Pokhriyal , S Saqib , I UL Haq

AR : R Singh Bist , A Farhad(C) , C Thambi (VC)

BOWL : R Rungta , A Waqar , N Achuthan

Team#2

WK : S Grover

BAT : Z Mohamood , S Pokhriyal , S Saqib , I UL Haq

AR : R Singh Bist , A Farhad(VC) , C Thambi (C)

BOWL : R Rungta , A Waqar , N Achuthan

 