PBVI vs BCC Dream11 | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction | PBVI vs BCC Playing11 | 13 JUN 2020

A few clouds are expected to show up, with a small threat of rain lingering as well. Both teams would ideally want to bowl first upon winning the toss In stark contrast, the pitch will be a good one to bat on with some help expected to be on offer for the pacers.

Search by Date June 2020 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 « May

Search Search for: