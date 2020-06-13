PBVI vs BCC Dream11 | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Prediction | PBVI vs BCC Playing11 | 13 JUN 2020

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 | PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | 13 JUN 2020
Match Detail
Date : 13 jun 2020
Time : 15.30
PBVI vs BCC , ECN Czech Super Series T10 13 jun 2020
Expected Playing11
PBVI
P Kumar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, B Samad , P Nandivada , S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, R Rungta, N Achuthan
BCC
PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhat, W Sardar Khan , M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, W ur-Rehman
Squad
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Yashwantha Salian, Sumit Pokhriyal, Chandrakumar Meher, Prem Nandivada, Bilal Samad, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar , Sahil Grover, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Charles Thambi, Harsha Chaganty, Vedavyas Krishnan
Bohemian CC
Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan , Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar
Match Preview
A few clouds are expected to show up, with a small threat of rain lingering as well.
Both teams would ideally want to bowl first upon winning the toss
In stark contrast, the pitch will be a good one to bat on with some help expected to be on offer for the pacers.
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : S Grover
BAT : Z Mohamood , S Pokhriyal , S Saqib , I UL Haq
AR : R Singh Bist , A Farhad(C) , C Thambi (VC)
BOWL : R Rungta , A Waqar , N Achuthan
