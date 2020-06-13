PBVI vs UCC Live | Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs Unitted CC Live score | PBVI vs UCC Live scorecard | PBVI vs UCC T10 Live | live match
Match Detail
Date : 13-06-2020
Time : 01.30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs Unitted CC (PBVI vs UCC), ECN Czech Super Series T10 13 JUN 2020
PBVI vs UCC Live
Czech T10, 2020
Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Start Date : 13 June 2020
Full scorecard
Expected Playing11
PBVI
C Mehar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, B Samad, R Sangam , S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, R Rungta, N Achuthan
UCC
P Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati, A Deshpande , K Deshmukh, C Sharma, U Kanyal, S Raizada, Neel Patel, A Pangarkar,
Squad
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Sahil Grover (wk), Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Ravi Sangam, Yashwantha Salian, Chandrakumar Meher, Charles Thambi, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty , Sumit Pokhriyal, Prem Nandivada, Bilal Samad, Piyush Kumar, Balasubramanya Inamdar, Amritpal Rai,
United CC
Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Kumal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Chaitanya Parchure , Umesh Kanyal, Rhuturaj Magare, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh
Pitch Report
This is a high scoring ground where teams have crossed 90 runs. Weather at Vinor Cricket Ground,
Weather Report
Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: E at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: 13 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 60%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 60%
Precipitation: 5.5 mm
Rain: 5.5 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 3
Hours of Rain: 3
Match Preview
Inaugural match of ECN Czech Super Series T10 will be played between PBVI vs UCC (Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs United CC) at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Sahil Grover Score 604 runs in 26 matches at an average of 23 and 6 Wickets , Amritpal Rai Score 365 runs in 23 matches 13 Wickets.Yashwantha Salian Score 1261 runs in 77 matches 80 Wickets. Sumit Pokhariyal Score 1197 runs in 54 matches 57 Wickets. Rahul Rungta Score 10 wickets in 20 matches.Narayanan Achuthan 7 wickets in 12 matches. Ravi Sangam 21 Wickets in 16 matches
United CC
Abhimanyu Singh Score 172 runs in 7 matches. Pramod Bagauly Score 200 runs in 25 matches And Take 18 Wickets. Neelesh Pandit Score 75 runs in 13 matches And take 16 Wickets. Kunal Deshmukh Score 37 runs in 7 matchS
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : S Grover,
BAT : S Joshi , S Pokhriyal , U Kanyal , C Meher
AR : P Bagauly(c) , V Krishnan , R Magare
BOW : A Shukla(vc) , P Nandivada , B Inamdar
