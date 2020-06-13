PBVI vs UCC Live | Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs Unitted CC Live score | PBVI vs UCC Live scorecard | PBVI vs UCC T10 Live | live match

Date : 13-06-2020

Time : 01.30 PM

Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs Unitted CC (PBVI vs UCC), ECN Czech Super Series T10 13 JUN 2020

PBVI

C Mehar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, B Samad, R Sangam , S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, R Rungta, N Achuthan

UCC

P Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Saurabh Awati, A Deshpande , K Deshmukh, C Sharma, U Kanyal, S Raizada, Neel Patel, A Pangarkar

Squad

Prague Barbarians Visigoths

Sahil Grover (wk), Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Ravi Sangam, Yashwantha Salian, Chandrakumar Meher, Charles Thambi, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty , Sumit Pokhriyal, Prem Nandivada, Bilal Samad, Piyush Kumar, Balasubramanya Inamdar, Amritpal Rai

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Arpan Shukla, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande, Kumal Deshmukh, Neel Patel, Chaitanya Parchure , Umesh Kanyal, Rhuturaj Magare, Shasvat Raizada, Vamsi Elugula, Shyamal Joshi, Meet Parikh

Match Preview

Pitch Report

This is a high scoring ground where teams have crossed 90 runs. Weather at Vinor Cricket Ground,

Weather Report

Periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.

Max UV Index: 8 Very High

Wind: E at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 60%

Precipitation: 5.5 mm

Rain: 5.5 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Inaugural match of ECN Czech Super Series T10 will be played between PBVI vs UCC (Prague Barbarians Visigoths vs United CC) at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Prague Barbarians Visigoths

Sahil Grover Score 604 runs in 26 matches at an average of 23 and 6 Wickets , Amritpal Rai Score 365 runs in 23 matches 13 Wickets.Yashwantha Salian Score 1261 runs in 77 matches 80 Wickets. Sumit Pokhariyal Score 1197 runs in 54 matches 57 Wickets. Rahul Rungta Score 10 wickets in 20 matches.Narayanan Achuthan 7 wickets in 12 matches. Ravi Sangam 21 Wickets in 16 matches

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh Score 172 runs in 7 matches. Pramod Bagauly Score 200 runs in 25 matches And Take 18 Wickets. Neelesh Pandit Score 75 runs in 13 matches And take 16 Wickets. Kunal Deshmukh Score 37 runs in 7 matchS

Team#1

WK : S Grover

BAT : S Joshi , S Pokhriyal , U Kanyal , C Meher

AR : P Bagauly(c) , V Krishnan , R Magare

BOW : A Shukla(vc) , P Nandivada , B Inamdar

