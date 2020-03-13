Follow Me in social Media Now

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction | PES vs MUL Dream11 Team | PES vs MUL Match Preview | PES vs MUL Playing11

2 hours ago
Match Detail

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 27th Match

Date : Mar 13 2020

Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL

Series: Pakistan Super League 2020

Venue: National Stadium,Karachi

Expected Playing11

PES

  1. Kamran Akmal (wk)
  2. Daren Sammy (c)
  3. Tom Banton
  4. Wahab Riaz
  5. Hasan Ali
  6. Mohammad Amir Khan
  7. Rahat Ali
  8. Haider Ali
  9. Shoaib Malik
  10. Liam Livingstone
  11. Liam Dawson

MUL

  1. Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)
  2. Khushdil Shah
  3. Shahid Afridi
  4. Sohail Tanvir
  5. Mohammad Ilyas
  6. Imran Tahir
  7. Mohammad Irfan
  8. Shan Masood (c)
  9. James Vince
  10. Rilee Rossouw
  11. Moeen Ali

Squad

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Daren Sammy(c),

Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan,

Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Mohsin,

Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone,

Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali

Multan Sultans

Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Khushdil Shah,

Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Shan Masood(c),

James Vince, Moeen Ali, Usman Qadir,

Rohail Nazir , Rilee Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir,

Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen

Match Preview

MUL

PES

Peshawar Zalmi previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, match ended with result 189-187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.

Top Pickup

Kamran Akmal 9 Match 270 runs 30 avg

Haider Ali 8 match 238 run 34 avg

Shan Masood 9 Match 232 run 29 avg

Rilee Rossouw 8 match 194 run 38.80 avg

Pitch Report

Avg 1st inn score at this venue 191

Avg 2nd inn score at this venue 109

Total ODI matches scheduled at this venue 48

Matches won batting first 22

Matches won bowling first 24

Average 1st Inns scores 249

Average 2nd Inns scores 215

Highest total recorded 374/4 (50 Over)

Lowest total recorded 115/10 (38.2 Over)

Highest score chased 310/4 (46.5 Over)

Lowest score defended 170/6 (34 Over)

Weather Report

Partly sunny; air quality will be very unhealthy

Max UV Index: 8 Very High

Wind: ESE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Rain: 0.0 mm

Snow: 0.0 cm

Ice: 0.0 mm

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : T Banton , K Akmal

BAT : R Rossow(c) , J Vince , S Masood , H Ali(vc)

AR : M Ali , S Malik

BOWL : S Tanvir , M Ilysas , Hasan Ali

Team#2

WK : T Banton , K Akmal

BAT : R Rossow(vc) , J Vince , S Masood , H Ali(c)

AR : M Ali , S Malik

BOWL : S Tanvir , M Ilysas , Hasan Ali

 

