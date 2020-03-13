PES vs MUL Live | Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 27th Match | Scorecard | live Streaming | Live Match
Match Detail
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 27th Match
Date : Mar 13 2020
Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
Venue: National Stadium,Karachi
Live Score:
Toss
Expected Playing11
PES
- Kamran Akmal (wk)
- Daren Sammy (c)
- Tom Banton
- Wahab Riaz
- Hasan Ali
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Rahat Ali
- Haider Ali
- Shoaib Malik
- Liam Livingstone
- Liam Dawson
MUL
- Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)
- Khushdil Shah
- Shahid Afridi
- Sohail Tanvir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Irfan
- Shan Masood (c)
- James Vince
- Rilee Rossouw
- Moeen Ali
Squad
Peshawar Zalmi
Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal(w), Daren Sammy(c),
Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan,
Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Mohsin,
Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone,
Liam Dawson, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali
Multan Sultans
Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Khushdil Shah,
Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Shan Masood(c),
James Vince, Moeen Ali, Usman Qadir,
Rohail Nazir , Rilee Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir,
Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen
Match Preview
MUL
PES
Peshawar Zalmi previous match was against Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, match ended with result 189-187 Lahore Qalandars won the match.
Top Pickup
Kamran Akmal 9 Match 270 runs 30 avg
Haider Ali 8 match 238 run 34 avg
Shan Masood 9 Match 232 run 29 avg
Rilee Rossouw 8 match 194 run 38.80 avg
Pitch Report
Avg 1st inn score at this venue 191
Avg 2nd inn score at this venue 109
Total ODI matches scheduled at this venue 48
Matches won batting first 22
Matches won bowling first 24
Average 1st Inns scores 249
Average 2nd Inns scores 215
Highest total recorded 374/4 (50 Over)
Lowest total recorded 115/10 (38.2 Over)
Highest score chased 310/4 (46.5 Over)
Lowest score defended 170/6 (34 Over)
Weather Report
Partly sunny; air quality will be very unhealthy
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: ESE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : T Banton , K Akmal
BAT : R Rossow(c) , J Vince , S Masood , H Ali(vc)
AR : M Ali , S Malik
BOWL : S Tanvir , M Ilysas , Hasan Ali
Team#2
WK : T Banton , K Akmal
BAT : R Rossow(vc) , J Vince , S Masood , H Ali(c)
AR : M Ali , S Malik
BOWL : S Tanvir , M Ilysas , Hasan Ali