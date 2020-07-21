PG vs WEL Dream11 | PG vs WEL Dream11 Team | PG vs WEL Dream11 Prediction | PG vs WEL Lineup | PG vs WEL A League 22 July 2020

July 21, 2020 admin A League, Football, Sports News 0

Match Detail

Start date: 22 Jul 2020

Time : 15:00

Location: Perth

Venue: HBF Park

Expected Lineup

PG

Liam Reddy
Dane Ingham
Osama Malik
Alex Grant
Ivan Franjic
Juande
Neil Kilkenny
Kristian Popovic
Jake Brimmer
Bruno Fornaroli
Gabriel Popovic

WEL

Stefan Marinovic
Louis Fenton
Steven Taylor
Luke DeVere
Liberato Cacace
Alex Rufer
Matti Steinmann
Jaushua Sotirio
David Ball
Reno Piscopo
Ben Waine

Match Preview

Perth Glory

expected chance of winning is 39%, but this team actually wins 22% matches

Wellington Phoenix

expected chance of winning is 38%, but this team actually wins 75% matches

Dream11 Team

