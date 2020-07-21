PNL vs CYM Dream11 | PNL vs CYM Team | PNL vs CYM Player Record | PNL vs CYM Playing11 | PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus 22 July 2020
Match Detail
Date : 22 July 2020
Time : 3.30 pm
Player Detail
Cyprus Moufflons CC
Batting
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inn
|
NO
|
100’s
|
50’s
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
HS
|
Runs
|
Ave
|
BF
|
S/R
|1
|Gurdeep Sharma
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|8
|1
|103
|258
|43.00
|58
|108.62
|2
|Muhammad Husain
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6
|77
|186
|26.57
|73
|164.38
|3
|Gursewak Singh
|9
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|129
|16.13
|12
|83.33
|4
|Mehran Khan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|58
|112
|28.00
|2
|0.00
|5
|Shahzaib Shah
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|94
|13.43
|12
|91.67
|6
|Ravi Kumar
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28*
|66
|16.50
|0
|–
|7
|Zeeshan Sarwar
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|56
|9.33
|25
|104.00
|8
|Waqar Ali
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20*
|52
|10.40
|4
|50.00
|9
|Lakhwinder Singh
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|51
|10.20
|7
|100.00
|10
|Murtaza Khan
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|20
|20.00
|24
|83.33
|11
|Gaganpreet Singh
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9*
|13
|–
|3
|133.33
|12
|G Gopi
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7*
|7
|–
|8
|87.50
|13
|Muneeb Mugha
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7*
|7
|–
|3
|233.33
|14
|Tejbir Singh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6.00
|9
|66.67
|15
|Ahsan Ullah
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4*
|5
|5.00
|2
|50.00
|16
|Asad Ali
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5.00
|0
|–
|17
|Murtaza Yamin
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4*
|4
|–
|0
|–
|18
|Riyaz Kajalwala
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3.00
|2
|100.00
|19
|Davinder Singh
|3
|0
|–
|–
Bowling
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
BB
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
5WI
|
10WM
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
S/R
|
Ecn
|1
|Ravi Kumar
|7
|163
|2
|134
|19
|1
|0
|5/27
|7.05
|8.58
|4.93
|2
|Lakhwinder Singh
|6
|104
|0
|109
|11
|0
|0
|4/17
|9.91
|9.45
|6.29
|3
|Murtaza Yamin
|6
|128
|1
|131
|11
|0
|0
|3/30
|11.91
|11.64
|6.14
|4
|Waqar Ali
|7
|162
|2
|141
|11
|0
|0
|4/14
|12.82
|14.73
|5.22
|5
|Gursewak Singh
|9
|48
|1
|83
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|20.75
|12.00
|10.38
|6
|Murtaza Khan
|2
|22
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2/12
|16.50
|11.00
|9.00
|7
|Gaganpreet Singh
|8
|49
|0
|83
|2
|0
|0
|1/21
|41.50
|24.50
|10.16
|8
|Gurdeep Sharma
|9
|108
|2
|122
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|61.00
|54.00
|6.78
|9
|Mehran Khan
|4
|12
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1/13
|31.00
|12.00
|15.50
|10
|Muhammad Husain
|9
|6
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0/32
|–
|–
|32.00
|11
|Riyaz Kajalwala
|4
|36
|0
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0/15
|–
|–
|8.33
|12
|Shahzaib Shah
|8
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Tejbir Singh
|1
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Muneeb Mughal
|2
|–
|–
|–
|15
|Zeeshan Sarwar
|8
|–
|–
|–
|16
|G Gopi
|1
|–
|–
|–
|17
|Ahsan Ullah
|2
|–
|–
|–
|18
|Davinder Singh
|3
|–
|–
|–
|19
|Asad Ali
|3
|–
|–
|–
PNL
Puniab Lions CC
Batting
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inn
|
NO
|
100’s
|
50’s
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
HS
|
Runs
|
Ave
|
BF
|
S/R
|1
|Kulwinder Singh
|8
|8
|5
|1
|3
|9
|20
|118*
|394
|131.33
|81
|237.04
|2
|Gurpartap Singh
|8
|8
|2
|0
|1
|8
|15
|54
|183
|30.50
|70
|204.29
|3
|Neeraj Tiwari
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|44
|135
|16.88
|38
|100.00
|4
|Zeeshan Mehmood
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0
|61*
|122
|24.40
|22
|145.45
|5
|Tejwinder Singh
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|48
|102
|17.00
|28
|221.43
|6
|Faisal Sarwar
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|47
|11.75
|12
|66.67
|7
|Harpreet Singh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35*
|35
|–
|26
|134.62
|8
|Harwinder Singh
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|35
|8.75
|26
|76.92
|9
|Sunil Sharma
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|17
|17.00
|12
|141.67
|10
|Amit Kumar
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|2.67
|2
|50.00
|11
|P Palwan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0*
|0
|–
|0
|–
|12
|Satnam Singh
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0*
|0
|0.00
|0
|–
|13
|Sukhjeet Singh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|–
|14
|Kunal Saini
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0
|–
Bowlling
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Mat
|
BB
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
5WI
|
10WM
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
S/R
|
Ecn
|1
|Neeraj Tiwari
|8
|101
|0
|107
|13
|0
|0
|4/13
|8.23
|7.77
|6.36
|2
|Gurpartap Singh
|8
|102
|2
|86
|7
|0
|0
|3/10
|12.29
|14.57
|5.06
|3
|Kulwinder Singh
|8
|84
|0
|93
|7
|0
|0
|2/12
|13.29
|12.00
|6.64
|4
|Tejwinder Singh
|8
|84
|0
|118
|3
|0
|0
|1/10
|39.33
|28.00
|8.43
|5
|Sunil Sharma
|2
|18
|0
|19
|2
|0
|0
|2/3
|9.50
|9.00
|6.33
|6
|Harwinder Singh
|6
|30
|0
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1/9
|10.00
|15.00
|4.00
|7
|Satnam Singh
|6
|30
|0
|43
|2
|0
|0
|1/12
|21.50
|15.00
|8.60
|8
|Kunal Saini
|5
|24
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1/11
|11.00
|24.00
|2.75
|9
|Zeeshan Mehmood
|7
|16
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1/19
|19.00
|16.00
|7.12
|10
|Faisal Sarwar
|7
|12
|0
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|20.00
|12.00
|10.00
|11
|Amit Kumar
|8
|12
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|–
|–
|6.00
|12
|Harpreet Singh
|1
|–
|–
|–
|13
|Sukhjeet Singh
|3
|–
|–
|–
|14
|P Palwan
Dream11 Team
