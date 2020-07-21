PNL vs CYM Dream11 | PNL vs CYM Team | PNL vs CYM Player Record | PNL vs CYM Playing11 | PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus 22 July 2020

Match Detail

Date : 22 July 2020

Time : 3.30 pm

Player Detail

Cyprus Moufflons CC

Batting

Rank
Player
Mat
Inn
NO
100’s
50’s
4’s
6’s
HS
Runs
Ave
BF
S/R
1 Gurdeep Sharma 9 7 1 1 1 8 1 103 258 43.00 58 108.62
2 Muhammad Husain 9 7 0 0 1 12 6 77 186 26.57 73 164.38
3 Gursewak Singh 9 9 1 0 0 1 0 33 129 16.13 12 83.33
4 Mehran Khan 4 4 0 0 2 0 0 58 112 28.00 2 0.00
5 Shahzaib Shah 8 7 0 0 0 1 0 36 94 13.43 12 91.67
6 Ravi Kumar 7 6 2 0 0 0 0 28* 66 16.50 0
7 Zeeshan Sarwar 8 8 2 0 0 0 2 24 56 9.33 25 104.00
8 Waqar Ali 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 20* 52 10.40 4 50.00
9 Lakhwinder Singh 6 5 0 0 0 1 0 28 51 10.20 7 100.00
10 Murtaza Khan 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 20 20.00 24 83.33
11 Gaganpreet Singh 8 3 3 0 0 1 0 9* 13 3 133.33
12 G Gopi 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 7* 7 8 87.50
13 Muneeb Mugha 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 7* 7 3 233.33
14 Tejbir Singh 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 6 6 6.00 9 66.67
15 Ahsan Ullah 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 4* 5 5.00 2 50.00
16 Asad Ali 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5.00 0
17 Murtaza Yamin 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 4* 4 0
18 Riyaz Kajalwala 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 3.00 2 100.00
19 Davinder Singh 3 0

Bowling

Rank
Player
Mat
BB
M
R
W
5WI
10WM
BBI
Ave
S/R
Ecn
1 Ravi Kumar 7 163 2 134 19 1 0 5/27 7.05 8.58 4.93
2 Lakhwinder Singh 6 104 0 109 11 0 0 4/17 9.91 9.45 6.29
3 Murtaza Yamin 6 128 1 131 11 0 0 3/30 11.91 11.64 6.14
4 Waqar Ali 7 162 2 141 11 0 0 4/14 12.82 14.73 5.22
5 Gursewak Singh 9 48 1 83 4 0 0 2/3 20.75 12.00 10.38
6 Murtaza Khan 2 22 0 33 2 0 0 2/12 16.50 11.00 9.00
7 Gaganpreet Singh 8 49 0 83 2 0 0 1/21 41.50 24.50 10.16
8 Gurdeep Sharma 9 108 2 122 2 0 0 1/1 61.00 54.00 6.78
9 Mehran Khan 4 12 0 31 1 0 0 1/13 31.00 12.00 15.50
10 Muhammad Husain 9 6 0 32 0 0 0 0/32 32.00
11 Riyaz Kajalwala 4 36 0 50 0 0 0 0/15 8.33
12 Shahzaib Shah 8
13 Tejbir Singh 1
14 Muneeb Mughal 2
15 Zeeshan Sarwar 8
16 G Gopi 1
17 Ahsan Ullah 2
18 Davinder Singh 3
19 Asad Ali 3

 

PNL

Puniab Lions CC

Batting

Rank
Player
Mat
Inn
NO
100’s
50’s
4’s
6’s
HS
Runs
Ave
BF
S/R
1 Kulwinder Singh 8 8 5 1 3 9 20 118* 394 131.33 81 237.04
2 Gurpartap Singh 8 8 2 0 1 8 15 54 183 30.50 70 204.29
3 Neeraj Tiwari 8 8 0 0 0 3 2 44 135 16.88 38 100.00
4 Zeeshan Mehmood 7 6 1 0 1 7 0 61* 122 24.40 22 145.45
5 Tejwinder Singh 8 7 1 0 0 5 5 48 102 17.00 28 221.43
6 Faisal Sarwar 7 4 0 0 0 1 0 28 47 11.75 12 66.67
7 Harpreet Singh 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 35* 35 26 134.62
8 Harwinder Singh 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 16 35 8.75 26 76.92
9 Sunil Sharma 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 17 17.00 12 141.67
10 Amit Kumar 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 2.67 2 50.00
11 P Palwan 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0* 0 0
12 Satnam Singh 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0* 0 0.00 0
13 Sukhjeet Singh 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0
14 Kunal Saini 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0

Bowlling

Rank
Player
Mat
BB
M
R
W
5WI
10WM
BBI
Ave
S/R
Ecn
1 Neeraj Tiwari 8 101 0 107 13 0 0 4/13 8.23 7.77 6.36
2 Gurpartap Singh 8 102 2 86 7 0 0 3/10 12.29 14.57 5.06
3 Kulwinder Singh 8 84 0 93 7 0 0 2/12 13.29 12.00 6.64
4 Tejwinder Singh 8 84 0 118 3 0 0 1/10 39.33 28.00 8.43
5 Sunil Sharma 2 18 0 19 2 0 0 2/3 9.50 9.00 6.33
6 Harwinder Singh 6 30 0 20 2 0 0 1/9 10.00 15.00 4.00
7 Satnam Singh 6 30 0 43 2 0 0 1/12 21.50 15.00 8.60
8 Kunal Saini 5 24 0 11 1 0 0 1/11 11.00 24.00 2.75
9 Zeeshan Mehmood 7 16 0 19 1 0 0 1/19 19.00 16.00 7.12
10 Faisal Sarwar 7 12 0 20 1 0 0 1/4 20.00 12.00 10.00
11 Amit Kumar 8 12 0 12 0 0 0 0/3 6.00
12 Harpreet Singh 1
13 Sukhjeet Singh 3
14 P Palwan

 

Dream11 Team

