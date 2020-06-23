POCC vs SGCC Live | POCC vs SGCC Live Scorecard | POCC vs SGCC Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 23 Jun 2020
Time : 8.30 pm
POCC vs SGCC Live 23 Jun 2020
Live
Toss :
POCC
O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, K Mahmood, J Sudath , M Rana , A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, M Butt
SGCC
N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Thangavadivel, M Ahmadzai, N Safi , S Sarwari , H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”