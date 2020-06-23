POCC vs ZUCC Live | POCC vs ZUCC Live Scorecard | POCC vs ZUCC Live Streaming | POCC vs ZUCC Playing11

POCC vs ZUCC Live | POCC vs ZUCC Playing11 | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Match Detail
Date : 23 Jun 2020
Time : 12.30 PM
POCC vs ZUCC 23 JUN 2020
Toss :
Officcial Playing11
POCC : Not Confirmed….
ZUCC : Not Confirmed….
Probable Playing11
POCC
A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, A Mahmood, S Sajid, K Mahmood, J Sudath M Rana , T Mampilly, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt
ZUCC
G Santirasekaran, D Pariaug, B Singh, G Das, A Safi, E Raveendran , A Ahmadzai , N Ahmadi, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle
Squad
Power CC
Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Moeid Butt, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad , Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana
Zurich Crickets CC
Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Nicolas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan , Nawroz Jabarkheel , Brijesh Luthra, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir
Dream Team
WK: N Henderson, J West
BAT : B Singh, A Mahmood (C), S Ullah Sajid
AR : N. Ahmadi (VC), S Muhammad, O Mahmood
BOWL : E Wardle, M Rana, K Mahmood
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit