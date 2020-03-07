Dhoni

POR vs SAC Dream11 | POR vs SAC Dream11 Team | POR vs SAC Dream11 prediction | POR vs SAC lineup

Match Details:

NAME: Portland Trail Blazers – Sacramento Kings

DATE: March 8, 2020

TIME: 03:00 UTC

VENUE: Moda Center, Portland , USA

Expected Winning Chance:

Portland Trail Blazers

Expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 59% matches with these odds.

Sacramento Kings

Expected chance of winning is 44%, but this team actually wins 51% matches with these odds.

Expected Lineup:

POR:

PG D. Lillard

SG CJ McCollum

SF Trevor Ariza

PF C. Anthony

C H. Whiteside

SAC:

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG B. Bogdanovic

SF H. Barnes

PF N. Bjelica

C Harry Giles

INJURIES

C Zach Collins INACT

G Rodney Hood INACT

C Jusuf Nurkic INACT

F Marvin Bagley INACT

C R. Holmes INACT

Squad:

POR:

Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside,

CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr,

Anfernee Simons, Mario Hezonja, Nassir Little,

Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

SAC:

Buddy Hield, Kent Bazemore, Cory Joseph,

Jabari Parker, Justin James, Harrison Barnes,

Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De’Aaron Fox,

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Alex Lens

Best dream11 Teams Tips:

PG: C JOSEPH, D LILARD

SG:B HIELD, G TRENT

SF: K BAZEMORE

PF : N Bjelica, C Anthony

C: Whiteside

Preview:

POR:’

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns live score , and live updated standings. Portland Trail Blazers previous match was against Phoenix Suns in NBA, match ended with result 127 – 117 (Phoenix Suns won the match). Portland Trail Blazers fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons. There are also all Portland Trail Blazers scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future

SAC:

When the match starts, you will be able to follow Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers live score , and live updated standings. Sacramento Kings previous match was against Philadelphia 76ers in NBA, match ended with result 108 – 125 (Philadelphia 76ers won the match). Sacramento Kings fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons. There are also all Sacramento Kings scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.