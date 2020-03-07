POR vs SAC Dream11 | POR vs SAC Dream11 Team | POR vs SAC Dream11 prediction | POR vs SAC lineup
Match Details:
NAME: Portland Trail Blazers – Sacramento Kings
DATE: March 8, 2020
TIME: 03:00 UTC
VENUE: Moda Center, Portland , USA
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Winning Chance:
Portland Trail Blazers
Expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 59% matches with these odds.
Sacramento Kings
Expected chance of winning is 44%, but this team actually wins 51% matches with these odds.
Expected Lineup:
POR:
PG D. Lillard
SG CJ McCollum
SF Trevor Ariza
PF C. Anthony
C H. Whiteside
SAC:
PG De’Aaron Fox
SG B. Bogdanovic
SF H. Barnes
PF N. Bjelica
C Harry Giles
INJURIES
C Zach Collins INACT
G Rodney Hood INACT
C Jusuf Nurkic INACT
F Marvin Bagley INACT
C R. Holmes INACT
Squad:
POR:
Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside,
CJ McCollum, Gary Trent Jr,
Anfernee Simons, Mario Hezonja, Nassir Little,
Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
SAC:
Buddy Hield, Kent Bazemore, Cory Joseph,
Jabari Parker, Justin James, Harrison Barnes,
Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De’Aaron Fox,
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Alex Lens
Best dream11 Teams Tips:
PG: C JOSEPH, D LILARD
SG:B HIELD, G TRENT
SF: K BAZEMORE
PF : N Bjelica, C Anthony
C: Whiteside
Preview:
POR:’
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns live score , and live updated standings. Portland Trail Blazers previous match was against Phoenix Suns in NBA, match ended with result 127 – 117 (Phoenix Suns won the match). Portland Trail Blazers fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons. There are also all Portland Trail Blazers scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future
SAC:
When the match starts, you will be able to follow Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers live score , and live updated standings. Sacramento Kings previous match was against Philadelphia 76ers in NBA, match ended with result 108 – 125 (Philadelphia 76ers won the match). Sacramento Kings fixtures tab is showing last 100 basketball matches with statistics and win/lose icons. There are also all Sacramento Kings scheduled matches that they are going to play in the future.