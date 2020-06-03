POR vs VIC Dream11 | POR vs VIC Dream11 Team | POR vs VIC Lineup | POR vs VIC Dream11 Prediction

POR vs VIC Dream11 | POR vs VIC Dream11 Team | Lineup | Prediction | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 03 Jun 2020
Time : 11.30 PM
POR vs VIC , Portuguese League 03 Jun 2020
Match Preview
Portimonense
expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 30% matches , POR
Gil Vicente FC
expected chance of winning is 35%, but this team actually wins 60% matches , VIC
Dream11 Team
Team#1
GK : R Ferreira
DEF : H Custodio , J Afonso Crispim , R Fernandes , A Henique , POR
MID : D Gomes , Y Baraye , A Boa Morte ,Lourency
ST : S Lima(c) , B Tabata(vc)
Team#2
GK : R Ferreira
DEF : H Custodio , J Afonso Crispim , R Fernandes , A Henique , VIC
MID : D Gomes , Y Baraye , A Boa Morte ,Lourency
ST : S Lima(vc) , B Tabata(c)