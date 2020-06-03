POR vs VIC Dream11 | POR vs VIC Dream11 Team | POR vs VIC Lineup | POR vs VIC Dream11 Prediction

June 3, 2020 admin Football, Portuguese League, Sports News 0

Dream11

POR vs VIC Dream11 | POR vs VIC Dream11 Team | Lineup | Prediction | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 03 Jun 2020

Time : 11.30 PM

POR vs VIC , Portuguese League 03 Jun 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Match Preview

Portimonense

expected chance of winning is 32%, but this team actually wins 30% matches , POR

Gil Vicente FC

expected chance of winning is 35%, but this team actually wins 60% matches , VIC

Dream11 Team

Team#1

GK : R Ferreira

DEF : H Custodio , J Afonso Crispim , R Fernandes , A Henique , POR

MID : D Gomes , Y Baraye , A Boa Morte ,Lourency

ST : S Lima(c) , B Tabata(vc)

Team#2

GK : R Ferreira

DEF : H Custodio , J Afonso Crispim , R Fernandes , A Henique , VIC

MID : D Gomes , Y Baraye , A Boa Morte ,Lourency

ST : S Lima(vc) , B Tabata(c)

 