PPT vs INT Live | PPT vs INT Live score | PPT vs INT Live scorecard | PPT vs INT 2nd Match
Match Detail
Date : March 02 2020
Time : 12:00
Dream11 ECS Alicante T10
Pinatar Pirates C.C. vs Intellectuals C.C.
Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante
Live :
Toss: PPT Bat first
Target : 117
Scorecard
INT : 72/6 (10 over)
Read this Also: 3rd Match INT vs LAM Live Score and Update click here
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Gordon Neve * 8 ( 1 four & 0 six )
Hafiz Abid (wk) * 6 ( 1 four & 0 six )
Recent Over
10th over Rahul Maini :
9th over Balwant Singh :
8th over:Gopi Singh
7th over Balwant Singh :
6th Gopi Singh:
5th over: GK Kumar
4.over : K Singh
3.over : G Kumar
2.over : K Singh
1.over : R Maini
Recent Wicket
6.Umair Akram st Sukhpal Singh b Balwant Singh 19 ( 3 four & 0 six )
5. Noman Ahmad st Sukhpal Singh b Gopi Singh 2
4. Ismail Baig c Kuldeep Lal b Gopi Singh 7 ( 1 four & 0 six )
3. Muhammad Shahfique run out (Balwant Singh) 6 ( 1 four & 0 six )
3. I Baig*5 (1 four 0 six) ( Retired Out)
2.Hassan Askari c Kuldeep Lal b Gulshan Kumar 0
1.U Baig 16 (12) ( 3 four & 0 six ) (c KL Lal & b GK Kumar)
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|R Maini
|2
|0
|16
|0
|2
|K Singh
|2
|0
|15
|0
|3
|G Kumar
|2
|0
|15
|2
|4
|Gopi Singh
|2
|0
|11
|2
|5
|Balwant Singh
|2
|0
|11
|1
Fall Of Wicket:
28/1 (U. Baig, 3 Overs)
36/2 (H. Askari, 4.3 Overs)
42/3 (M. Shahfique, 5 Overs)
45/4 (I. Baig, 5.2 Overs)
47/5 (N. Ahmad, 5.5 Overs)
End of First Innings
PPT : 116/6 ( 10 Overs)
AS Saqlemm*58 (28) (2 four & 7 six)
L Singh*14 (5) (2 four & 1 six)
Recent Wicket
1.KL Lal*12 (10) (0 four & 2 six) (b HA Askari)
2.G Singh*0 (1) (0 four & 0 six) (b NA Ahmad)
3.J J Singh*6 (5) ( 1 four & 0 six) (b IB Baig)
4.B Singh*11 (5) ( 1 four & 1 six) (c NA Ahmad & b HA Akram)
5.V Singh*1(4) (0 four & 0 six) (0 four & 0 six) (b HA Akram)
6.Sukhpal Singh*0(4) (0 four 0 six) (b HA Akram)
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|N Ahmad
|2
|0
|9
|1
|2
|H Askari
|2
|1
|8
|3
|3
|U Baig
|2
|0
|22
|0
|4
|Ismail Baig
|1
|0
|16
|1
|5
|H Akam
|2
|0
|42
|1
|6
|U Khan
|1
|0
|14
|0
Recent Over
5 over : I Baig
4.U Baig :
3.M Ahmad :
2.H Askrai :
1.N Ahmad :
Official Playing11:
PPT:
- S SINGH
- G SINGH
- J JAGADEEP SINGH
- V SINGH
- G KUMAR
- L SINGH
- K LAL
- R MAINI
- K SINGH
- B SINGH
- SUKHPAL SINGH
INT:
- H ABID
- N AHMAD
- U AKRAM
- M SHAHFIQUE
- S MUHAMMAD
- S ULLAH IHSAN
- H AKRAM
- G NEVE
- H ASKARI
- I BAIG
- USMAN BAIG
Expected Playing11
PPT
Sukhi Singh (wk)
Gulshan Kumar
Kulwant Singh
Rahul Maini
Gopi Singh
Laurence McGarry
Balwant Singh
Santosh Rai
Kuldeep Lal
Lovejit Singh
Jassie Jagdeep Singh
INT
Laurence McGarry
Noman Ahmad
Christopher Horne
Joe Brown
Usman Mirza
Atle Barlaup
Gordon Neve
Husnain Akram
Hassan Askari
Umair Akram
Sadeem Muhammad
Squad
Intellectuals C.C.
Gordon Neve, Hafiz Abid, Husnain Akram,
Ismail Baig, Jon Brown, Usman Mirza ,
Hassan Askari, Muhammad Shafique,
Laurence McGarry, Sadeem Muhammad,
Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup, Christopher Horne,
Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad,
Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Umair Akram
Pinatar Pirates C.C.
Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh,
Gopi Singh, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh,
Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar,
Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini , Jassie Jagdeep Singh,
Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : S Singh
BAT : G Singh(vc) , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham
AR : G Kumar(c) , L Singh , Maini
BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup
Team#2
WK : S Singh
BAT : G Singh(c) , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham
AR : G Kumar(vc) , L Singh , Maini
BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup
Team#3
WK : S Singh
BAT : G Singh , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham(vc)
AR : G Kumar(c) , L Singh , Maini
BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup
Pitch Report:
The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.
The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.
The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.
A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.
So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.
Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)
Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8
About Match:
Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.
Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.
The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,
encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.
Live Streaming Details:
Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,
the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .
LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.
Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity