PPT vs INT Live | PPT vs INT Live score | PPT vs INT Live scorecard | PPT vs INT 2nd Match

23 hours ago
PPT vs INT Live | PPT vs INT Live score | PPT vs INT Live scorecard | PPT vs INT 2nd Match

Match Detail

Date : March 02 2020

Time : 12:00

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10

Pinatar Pirates C.C. vs Intellectuals C.C.

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Live :

Toss:  PPT Bat first

Target : 117

Scorecard

INT : 72/6 (10 over)

Read this Also: 3rd Match INT vs LAM Live Score and Update click here

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Gordon Neve * 8 ( 1 four & 0 six )

Hafiz Abid (wk) * 6 ( 1 four & 0 six )

Recent Over

10th over Rahul Maini :

9th over Balwant Singh :

8th over:Gopi Singh

7th over Balwant Singh :

6th Gopi Singh:

5th over: GK Kumar

4.over : K Singh

3.over : G Kumar

2.over : K Singh

1.over : R Maini

Recent Wicket

6.Umair Akram st Sukhpal Singh b Balwant Singh 19  ( 3 four & 0 six )

5. Noman Ahmad st Sukhpal Singh b Gopi Singh 2

4. Ismail Baig c Kuldeep Lal b Gopi Singh 7  ( 1 four & 0 six )

3. Muhammad Shahfique run out (Balwant Singh) 6 ( 1 four & 0 six )

3. I Baig*5 (1 four  0 six) ( Retired Out)

2.Hassan Askari c Kuldeep Lal b Gulshan Kumar 0

1.U Baig 16 (12) ( 3 four & 0 six ) (c KL Lal & b GK Kumar)

# Bowler O M R W
1 R Maini 2 0 16 0
2 K Singh 2 0 15 0
3 G Kumar 2 0 15 2
4 Gopi Singh 2 0 11 2
5 Balwant Singh 2 0 11 1

Fall Of Wicket:

28/1 (U. Baig, 3 Overs)
36/2 (H. Askari, 4.3 Overs)
42/3 (M. Shahfique, 5 Overs)
45/4 (I. Baig, 5.2 Overs)
47/5 (N. Ahmad, 5.5 Overs)

End of First Innings

PPT : 116/6 ( 10 Overs)

AS Saqlemm*58 (28) (2 four & 7 six)

L Singh*14 (5) (2 four & 1 six)

 

Recent Wicket

1.KL Lal*12 (10) (0 four & 2 six) (b HA Askari)

2.G Singh*0 (1) (0 four & 0 six) (b NA Ahmad)

3.J J Singh*6 (5) ( 1 four & 0 six) (b IB Baig)

4.B Singh*11 (5) ( 1 four & 1 six) (c NA Ahmad & b HA Akram)

5.V Singh*1(4) (0 four & 0 six) (0 four & 0 six) (b HA Akram)

6.Sukhpal Singh*0(4) (0 four  0 six) (b HA Akram)

# Bowler O M R W
1 N Ahmad 2 0 9 1
2 H Askari 2 1 8 3
3 U Baig 2 0 22 0
4 Ismail Baig 1 0 16 1
5 H Akam 2 0 42 1
6 U Khan 1 0 14 0

Recent Over

5 over  : I Baig

4.U Baig :

3.M Ahmad :

2.H Askrai :

1.N Ahmad :

Official Playing11:

PPT:

  1. S SINGH
  2. G SINGH
  3. J JAGADEEP SINGH
  4. V SINGH
  5. G KUMAR
  6. L SINGH
  7. K LAL
  8. R MAINI
  9. K SINGH
  10. B SINGH
  11. SUKHPAL SINGH

INT:

  1. H ABID
  2. N AHMAD
  3. U AKRAM
  4. M SHAHFIQUE
  5. S MUHAMMAD
  6. S ULLAH IHSAN
  7. H AKRAM
  8. G NEVE
  9. H ASKARI
  10. I BAIG
  11. USMAN BAIG

Expected Playing11

PPT

Sukhi Singh (wk)
Gulshan Kumar
Kulwant Singh
Rahul Maini
Gopi Singh
Laurence McGarry
Balwant Singh
Santosh Rai
Kuldeep Lal
Lovejit Singh
Jassie Jagdeep Singh

INT

Laurence McGarry
Noman Ahmad
Christopher Horne
Joe Brown
Usman Mirza
Atle Barlaup
Gordon Neve
Husnain Akram
Hassan Askari
Umair Akram
Sadeem Muhammad

Squad

Intellectuals C.C.

Gordon Neve, Hafiz Abid, Husnain Akram,

Ismail Baig, Jon Brown, Usman Mirza ,

Hassan Askari, Muhammad Shafique,

Laurence McGarry, Sadeem Muhammad,

Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup, Christopher Horne,

Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad,

Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Umair Akram

Pinatar Pirates C.C.

Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh,

Gopi Singh, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh,

Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar,

Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini , Jassie Jagdeep Singh,

Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal

Dream Team

Team#1

WK : S Singh

BAT : G Singh(vc) , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham

AR : G Kumar(c) , L Singh ,  Maini

BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup

Team#2

WK : S Singh

BAT : G Singh(c) , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham

AR : G Kumar(vc) , L Singh ,  Maini

BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup

Team#3

WK : S Singh

BAT : G Singh , S Rai , V Singh , S Muham(vc)

AR : G Kumar(c) , L Singh ,  Maini

BOWL : H Askari , I Baig , A Barlaup

Pitch Report:

The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.

The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.

The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.

A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.
So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.

Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8

About Match:

Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.
The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,
encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.

Live Streaming Details:

Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,
the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .

LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.

 

Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity

 

