INT vs SPA Live Score | Dream11 ECS  Alicante T10 5th match Live | INT vs SPA Live

INT vs SPA Live Score | INT vs SPA Live | INT vs SPA Live Streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 5th match Live

Match Detail

INT VS SPA Dream11

Sporting Alfas CC vs Intellectuals CC

Match Number : 5

Time : 02:30 PM IST

Date : March 03 2020

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League

Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Live:

Toss:

Expected Playing11

INT

H ABID

N AHMAD

S MUHAMMA

DS ULLAH IHSAN

H AKRAM

G NEVE

U AKRAM

M SHAHFIQUE

U BAIG

H ASKARI

I BAIG

SPA

Faran Afzal(c)

S Barter

E Ballard

J Perman

C Munoz

W Ashaf

S Lupson

P Panicil

K Muhamad

A Brown

K Perman

Squad

SPA

Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,

Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,

Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter

Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,

Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz

INT

Jon Brown, Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad,

Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry,

Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad

Hassan Askari, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup,

Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig,

Usman Mirza , Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve

Team#1

WK : A Brown

BAT : C Munoz ,E Ballard , U Akram

AR : F Afzal(c) , W Ahraf(vc) , S Lupson , U Baig

BOWL : K Perman , H Askari , I Baig

Team#2

WK : A Brown

BAT : C Munoz ,E Ballard , U Akram

AR : F Afzal(vc) , W Ahraf(c) , S Lupson , U Baig

BOWL : K Perman , H Askari , I Baig

PPT vs SPA Live | PPT vs SPA Live score | PPT vs SPA Live scorecard | PPT vs SPA Live streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 live

Match Detail

Pinatar Pirates C.C. vs Sporting Alfas C.C Match 1

Date : March 02 2020

Time : 14:30

Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Dream11 ECS Alicante T10

Live:

Read This: PPT vs INT 2nd Match Click here

Result : Sporting Alfas C C WON BY 8 Wicket

PPT : 84/5 (10 over)

SPA : 89/2 ( 6.1 over)

Toss: (SPA)Sporting Alfas C C Won the toss and elected to field

Target : 85

Scorecard

SPA : 89/2 ( 6.1 over)

J Perman*8 (0 four & 1 six)

CM Munoz*0 (0 four & 0 six)

Recent Wicket

1.E Ballard*24 (12) ( 2 four & 2 six) (c VS Singh & b BS Singh)

2.F Afzal*45 (22) (5 four & 3 six) (c VS Singh & b GS Singh)

Recent Over

7th over : B Singh

# Bowler O M R W 1 K Lal 1 0 12 0 2 J J Singh 1 0 21 0 3 LS Singh 1 0 25 0 4 GS Singh 2 0 18 1 5 Balwant Singh 1.1 0 13 1

Recent Over

6th over : G Singh

5th over : B Singh

4th over : GS Singh

3rd over : LS Singh

End of First Innnings

PPT : 84/5 (10 over)

S Singh*21 (0 four & 0 six)

Recent Wicket:

1.K Lal*10(11) (2 four & 0 six) (c EB Ballard & b KP Perman)

2.L Singh*1(3) (0 four & 0 six) (c FA Afzal & b CM Munoz)

3.G Singh*17(15) (1 four & 1 six) (c AB Brown & b CM Munoz)

4.Vikash Singh*5(13) (2 four & 0six) (c C Munoz & b K Perman)

5.J J Singh*17 (6) (0 four & 1 six) (run out A Brown)

Recent Overs:

7th over : K Perman

# Bowler O M R W 1 K Muhamad 2 0 17 0 2 S Lupson 1 0 14 0 3 K Perman 2 0 9 1 4 C Munoz 2 0 12 2 5 W Ashraf 2 0 19 1 6 J Perman 1 0 9 0

Recent Overs:

1st over :K Muhamad

2nd over : S Lupson

3rd over : K Muhamad

4th over : K Peman

5th over :C Munoz

Official Playing11

PPT

G Singh(c) , G Kumar , S Singh(wk) , L Singh , H Singh , K Singh , K Lal , R Maini , B Singh , V Singh , Jassie Jagdeep Singh

SPA

Faran Afzal(c) , S Barter , J Perman , C Munoz , W Ashaf , A Brown , K Perman , E Ballard , S Lupson , P Panicil , K Muhamad

PPT vs SPA Expected Playing11

PPT

Lovejit Singh Rahul Maini Kulwant Singh Vikash Singh Gulshan Kumar Javed Iqbal Dillpreet Singh Sukhapal Singh Gopi Singh Santosh Rai Jassi Jagdeep Singh

SPA

Mark Perman Waqar Ashraf I Bryne A Wajid Antonio Brown Basharat Ali Kieran Perman Jamie Roper Christian Munoz Mills Faran Afzal Jack Perman

PPT vs SPA Squad

Pinatar Pirates

Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Lovejit Singh,

Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh,

Balwant Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal,

Gopi Singh, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini ,

Gulshan Kumar, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh

Sporting Alfas

Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,

Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,

Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz,

Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,

Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter

Team#1

WK : S Singh , I Byrne

BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz

AR ; H Singh(vc) , W Ashraf(c)

BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani

Team#2

WK : S Singh , I Byrne

BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz

AR ; H Singh(c) , W Ashraf(vc)

BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani

Team#3

WK : S Singh(sp) , I Byrne

BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz

AR ; H Singh , W Ashraf(c)

BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani

Weather Report:

The weather forecast says that there are chances of rain with a probability of around 40%.

The wind will be blowing at a rate of 32 to 41 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover

between 12 and 21 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accu Weather.

Pitch Report:

The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.

The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.

The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.

A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.

So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.

Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8

About Match:

Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.

The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,

encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.

Live Streaming Details:

Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,

the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .

LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.

Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity