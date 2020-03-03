INT vs SPA Live Score | Dream11 ECS  Alicante T10 5th match Live | INT vs SPA Live

INT vs SPA Live Score | INT vs SPA Live | INT vs SPA Live Streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 5th match Live
Match Detail
INT VS SPA Dream11
Sporting Alfas CC vs Intellectuals CC
Match Number : 5
Time : 02:30 PM IST
Date : March 03 2020
Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 League
Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante
Live:
Toss:
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
INT
- H ABID
- N AHMAD
- S MUHAMMA
- DS ULLAH IHSAN
- H AKRAM
- G NEVE
- U AKRAM
- M SHAHFIQUE
- U BAIG
- H ASKARI
- I BAIG
SPA
- Faran Afzal(c)
- S Barter
- E Ballard
- J Perman
- C Munoz
- W Ashaf
- S Lupson
- P Panicil
- K Muhamad
- A Brown
- K Perman
Squad
SPA
Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,
Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,
Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter
Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,
Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz
INT
Jon Brown, Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad,
Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry,
Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad
Hassan Askari, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup,
Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig,
Usman Mirza , Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve
Dream Team
Team#1
WK : A Brown
BAT : C Munoz ,E Ballard , U Akram
AR : F Afzal(c) , W Ahraf(vc) , S Lupson , U Baig
BOWL : K Perman , H Askari , I Baig
Team#2
WK : A Brown
BAT : C Munoz ,E Ballard , U Akram
AR : F Afzal(vc) , W Ahraf(c) , S Lupson , U Baig
BOWL : K Perman , H Askari , I Baig
PPT vs SPA Live | PPT vs SPA Live score | PPT vs SPA Live scorecard | PPT vs SPA Live streaming | Dream11 ECS Alicante T10 live
Match Detail
Pinatar Pirates C.C. vs Sporting Alfas C.C Match 1
Date : March 02 2020
Time : 14:30
Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante
Dream11 ECS Alicante T10
Live:
Read This: PPT vs INT 2nd Match Click here
Result : Sporting Alfas C C WON BY 8 Wicket
PPT : 84/5 (10 over)
SPA : 89/2 ( 6.1 over)
Toss: (SPA)Sporting Alfas C C Won the toss and elected to field
Target : 85
Scorecard
SPA : 89/2 ( 6.1 over)
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
J Perman*8 (0 four & 1 six)
CM Munoz*0 (0 four & 0 six)
Recent Wicket
1.E Ballard*24 (12) ( 2 four & 2 six) (c VS Singh & b BS Singh)
2.F Afzal*45 (22) (5 four & 3 six) (c VS Singh & b GS Singh)
Recent Over
7th over : B Singh
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|K Lal
|1
|0
|12
|0
|2
|J J Singh
|1
|0
|21
|0
|3
|LS Singh
|1
|0
|25
|0
|4
|GS Singh
|2
|0
|18
|1
|5
|Balwant Singh
|1.1
|0
|13
|1
Recent Over
6th over : G Singh
5th over : B Singh
4th over : GS Singh
3rd over : LS Singh
End of First Innnings
PPT : 84/5 (10 over)
S Singh*21 (0 four & 0 six)
Recent Wicket:
1.K Lal*10(11) (2 four & 0 six) (c EB Ballard & b KP Perman)
2.L Singh*1(3) (0 four & 0 six) (c FA Afzal & b CM Munoz)
3.G Singh*17(15) (1 four & 1 six) (c AB Brown & b CM Munoz)
4.Vikash Singh*5(13) (2 four & 0six) (c C Munoz & b K Perman)
5.J J Singh*17 (6) (0 four & 1 six) (run out A Brown)
Recent Overs:
7th over : K Perman
|#
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|1
|K Muhamad
|2
|0
|17
|0
|2
|S Lupson
|1
|0
|14
|0
|3
|K Perman
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4
|C Munoz
|2
|0
|12
|2
|5
|W Ashraf
|2
|0
|19
|1
|6
|J Perman
|1
|0
|9
|0
Recent Overs:
1st over :K Muhamad
2nd over : S Lupson
3rd over : K Muhamad
4th over : K Peman
5th over :C Munoz
Official Playing11
PPT
G Singh(c) , G Kumar , S Singh(wk) , L Singh , H Singh , K Singh , K Lal , R Maini , B Singh , V Singh , Jassie Jagdeep Singh
SPA
Faran Afzal(c) , S Barter , J Perman , C Munoz , W Ashaf , A Brown , K Perman , E Ballard , S Lupson , P Panicil , K Muhamad
PPT vs SPA Expected Playing11
PPT
- Lovejit Singh
- Rahul Maini
- Kulwant Singh
- Vikash Singh
- Gulshan Kumar
- Javed Iqbal
- Dillpreet Singh
- Sukhapal Singh
- Gopi Singh
- Santosh Rai
- Jassi Jagdeep Singh
SPA
- Mark Perman
- Waqar Ashraf
- I Bryne
- A Wajid
- Antonio Brown
- Basharat Ali
- Kieran Perman
- Jamie Roper
- Christian Munoz Mills
- Faran Afzal
- Jack Perman
PPT vs SPA Squad
Pinatar Pirates
Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Lovejit Singh,
Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh,
Balwant Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal,
Gopi Singh, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini ,
Gulshan Kumar, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh
Sporting Alfas
Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman,
Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf,
Basharat Ali, Amjad Hussain, Abdul Wajid, Christian Munoz,
Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Hamza Kayani , Ian Byrne,
Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Jack Perman, Simon Barter
Best Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : S Singh , I Byrne
BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz
AR ; H Singh(vc) , W Ashraf(c)
BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani
Team#2
WK : S Singh , I Byrne
BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz
AR ; H Singh(c) , W Ashraf(vc)
BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani
Team#3
WK : S Singh(sp) , I Byrne
BAT : G Singh , J Jagdeep , S Barter , C Munoz
AR ; H Singh , W Ashraf(c)
BOWL : J Iqbal , J Perman , H Kayani
Weather Report:
The weather forecast says that there are chances of rain with a probability of around 40%.
The wind will be blowing at a rate of 32 to 41 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover
between 12 and 21 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accu Weather.
Pitch Report:
The batsmen will struggle against the fast bowling as they will get some swing that will make the life of batsmen miserable on the pitch.
The track at Woodbridge Oval is expected to offer a bit of help to the fast bowlers due to the windy conditions.
The side batting first on this ground has ended up winning more games.
A 90+ run target will be easily defendable on this ground as far as the stats are concerned.
So, the side winning the toss will prefer to bat in order to be on the safer side.
Average first innings score:92 (Stats considered until Match 10)
Record of the chasing teams: Won – 3; Lost – 8
About Match:
Six groups will partake including the hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.
Cricket Espain will have the firstDream11 European CricketSeries from March 2-6 at Woodbridge Oval in Albir in Spain.
The new pursuit, referred to only as the “Dream11 European Cricket League” will run all over Europe consistently,
encouraging 20 weeks of high-octane T10 cricket, with 400 matches and 100 matchdays.
Live Streaming Details:
Fans over the Indian subcontinent can get all the exciting LIVE ECS and ECL activity beginning March 2 and May 31 solely on FanCode,
the advertisement free multi-sport aggregator stage from the place of Dream11 and avilable official website and youtube .
LIVE through the European Cricket Network the advanced home of European cricket League Live Streaming and details accessible on web and versatile stages and avilable official website.
Normally, the remainder of the world will have the option to watch the Dream11 European Cricket Series activity