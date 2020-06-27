PSV Braunschweig vs MTV Stallions Result
Date : 27 Jun 2020
|
PSV Braunschweig, PSV Braunschweig
|
R
|
B
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
SR
|
Min
|Balaji Babu
|b Prakash Singh
|11
|6
|2
|0
|183.33
|Manish Mandal
|c & b UK Gadiraju
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75
|Hariprasad Ramesh †
|c Brijesh Prajapati † b UK Gadiraju
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raunak Gupta *
|c Ehsanollah Moman b Prakash Singh
|12
|16
|2
|0
|75
|Prem Ratan Mohan
|lbw b Ehsanollah Moman
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kukkehalli Nithin Puranik
|b Ehsanollah Moman
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|Pruthviraj Dayam
|b Saidul Islam
|6
|12
|1
|0
|50
|Hitesh Kumar Umadevi Amarnath
|c Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali b Asghar Amarkhil
|13
|13
|0
|1
|100
|SRG Ravindra Gadre
|c BO Orya b Saidul Islam
|6
|2
|0
|1
|300
|Hassan Bhutto
|c Saidul Islam b Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali
|5
|6
|0
|0
|83.33
|Deep Chandra Joshi
|not out
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|
MTV Stallions CC, MTV 2
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
EC
|
AV
|
EX
|UK Gadiraju
|3.0
|0
|11
|2
|3.67
|5.50
|(w 3)
|BO Orya
|2.0
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|–
|(w 2)
|Prakash Singh
|3.0
|2
|1
|2
|0.33
|0.50
|Ehsanollah Moman
|3.0
|0
|11
|2
|3.67
|5.50
|(w 2)
|Saidul Islam
|3.0
|0
|12
|2
|4.00
|6.00
|(w 1)
|Asghar Amarkhil
|3.0
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|17.00
|(w 2)
|PP Potharlanka
|1.0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|–
|Gaurav Singh Rathore *
|1.0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|–
|Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali
|0.3
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|
MTV Stallions CC, MTV 2
|
R
|
B
|
4’s
|
6’s
|
SR
|
Min
|SM Putta Mothilal
|not out
|20
|15
|2
|1
|133.33
|BO Orya
|b SRG Ravindra Gadre
|51
|15
|6
|4
|340
|PP Potharlanka
|run out (Balaji Babu)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Gaurav Singh Rathore *
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|
PSV Braunschweig, PSV Braunschweig
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
EC
|
AV
|
EX
|SRG Ravindra Gadre
|3.0
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|25.00
|Raunak Gupta *
|1.0
|0
|28
|0
|28.00
|–
|(w 1)
|Balaji Babu
|1.0
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
|–
|Deep Chandra Joshi
|0.4
|0
|5
|0
|7.50