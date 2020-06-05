PT vs IN XI Dream11 | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Team | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Prediction | PT vs IN XI 06 Jun 2020

PT vs IN XI Dream11 | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | Match Preview

Match Detail

Date : 06 Jun 2020

Time : 9.30 Am

PT vs IN XI , 06 Jun 2002 Darwin T20 2020

Expected Playing11

PT

D Lang , S Lavers , J Flynn , N Glinatsis , B May , B Abbas , T Garner , A Norman , T Grose , J Logan , S Khan

IN XI

V Thamelsean , W Akram , A Emmanual , M Nawaz , S Vinod , B Sebastian , J Singh , R Pellai , R Abu Baker , K Minha , J Singh Saini

Team#1

WK : D LAng

BAT : S Laves , W Akram(vc) , J Flynn , M Nawaz

AR : B Abbas(c) , J Singh ,T Garner

BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker

Team#2

WK : D LAng

BAT : S Laves , W Akram(c) , J Flynn , M Nawaz

AR : B Abbas(vc) , J Singh ,T Garner

BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker

Team#3

WK : D LAng

BAT : S Laves , W Akram , J Flynn , M Nawaz

AR : B Abbas(c) , J Singh(vc) ,T Garner

BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker

Team#4

WK : D LAng

BAT : S Laves , W Akram , J Flynn , M Nawaz

AR : B Abbas(vc) , J Singh(c) ,T Garner

BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker

Preview

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is Start from June 6

Darwin League The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 9.30 pm local time each day

The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension Darwin T20

Darwin League as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later

All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin