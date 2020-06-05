PT vs IN XI Dream11 | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Team | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Prediction | PT vs IN XI 06 Jun 2020

PT vs IN XI Dream11 | PT vs IN XI Dream11 Team | Prediction | Playing11 | Match Preview
Match Detail
Date : 06 Jun 2020
Time : 9.30 Am
PT vs IN XI , 06 Jun 2002 Darwin T20 2020
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Playing11
PT
D Lang , S Lavers , J Flynn , N Glinatsis , B May , B Abbas , T Garner , A Norman , T Grose , J Logan , S Khan
IN XI
V Thamelsean , W Akram , A Emmanual , M Nawaz , S Vinod , B Sebastian , J Singh , R Pellai , R Abu Baker , K Minha , J Singh Saini
Dream11 Team
Team#1
WK : D LAng
BAT : S Laves , W Akram(vc) , J Flynn , M Nawaz
AR : B Abbas(c) , J Singh ,T Garner
BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker
Team#2
WK : D LAng
BAT : S Laves , W Akram(c) , J Flynn , M Nawaz
AR : B Abbas(vc) , J Singh ,T Garner
BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker
Team#3
WK : D LAng
BAT : S Laves , W Akram , J Flynn , M Nawaz
AR : B Abbas(c) , J Singh(vc) ,T Garner
BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker
Team#4
WK : D LAng
BAT : S Laves , W Akram , J Flynn , M Nawaz
AR : B Abbas(vc) , J Singh(c) ,T Garner
BOWL : T Grose , A Harrison , R Abu Baker
Preview
Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is Start from June 6
Darwin League The three day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval starting at 6.00 am and 9.30 pm local time each day
The T20 Strike League in Darwin saw the return of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back in 2018 during their suspension Darwin T20
Darwin League as Australian cricket hopes to return to normalcy sooner rather than later
All eyes in Australia will be on this tournament up north in Darwin