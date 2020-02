QUE VS ISL Dream11 | QUE VS ISL Dream11 Team | QUE VS ISL Dream11 prediction | QUE VS ISL 1st T20 Dream11 | Pakistan Super League 2020 | Pakistan Super League 2020 dream11 | PSL Dream11 | PSL 1st Match Dream11

Dhoni

Match Details

QUE vs ISL, 1st Match,

Pakistan Super League 2020

National Stadium, Karachi

Date : Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time : 07:30 PM

Expected playing11:

Quetta Gladiators:

Shane Watson

Jason Roy

Umar Akmal

Ahsan Ali

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Ahmed Shahzad

Muhammad Nawaz

Fawad Ahmed

Naseem Shah

Muhammad Husnain

Tymal Mills

Islamabad United:

Colin Munro

Luke Ronchi

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Saif Badar

Dawid Malan

Faheem Ashraf

Shadab Khan

Muhammad Musa

Dale Steyn

Zafar Gohar

Squad

Quetta Gladiators:

Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Khurram Manzoor,

Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah,

Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan,

Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood,

Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy,

Tymal Mills, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz,

Islamabad United:

Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram,

Colin Munro, Zafar Gohar, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat,

Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa,

Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Amad Butt, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan (c)

Pitch Report:

Average 1st & 2nd Innings Score: 191 & 109

Highest & Lowest Total: 205/3 (20 Ov) by PAK vs WI & 60/10 (13.4 Ov) by WI vs PAK

Heroic Chase & Lucky Defends: 154/2 (16.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI & 205/3 (20 Ov) by PAK vs WI

Weather Conditions at National Stadium, Karachi Temperature: 29 °c Wind: 12 km/h WSW Humidity: 19% Rain(%) 0% Visibility 10.0 km