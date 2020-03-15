QUE vs KAR Live | QUE vs KAR Live Score | QUE vs KAR Live Scorecard | QUE vs KAR 30th Match Live | KK vs QG
Match Detail
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 30th Match
Date & Time: Mar 15 2020
Time : 07:00 PM LOCAL
Series: Pakistan Super League 2020
Venue: National Stadium,Karachi
QUE vs KAR Live score:
Probable Playing11
QUE
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk)
- Sohail Khan
- Shane Watson
- Ahmed Shehzad
- Jason Roy
- Naseem Shah
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Azam KhaN
- Tymal Mills
- Ben Cutting
- Mohammad Nawaz
KAR
- Chadwick Walton (wk)
- Imad Wasim (c)
- Umaid Asif
- Chris Jordan
- Babar Azam
- Cameron Delport
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Usama Mir
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Sharjeel KhaN
Squad
Quetta Gladiators
Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan,
Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali,
Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Shane Watson,
Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain , Abdul Nasir ,
Fawad Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood
Karachi Kings
Chadwick Walton(w), Imad Wasim(c), Iftikhar Ahmed,
Chris Jordan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir,
Ali Khan, Umer Khan , Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan,
Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Usama Mir
Match Preview
Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators previous match was against Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League, match abonded with no toss due to rain. Quetta Gladiators Top Batsman Jason Roy 8 matches played in this tunament and score 233 RUNS and avg is 33.28. Another top order bats man Shane Watson played 9 matchs and score 188 RUNS and 20.88 AVG. Quetta Gladiators Top bowling performence in this turnament is M Hasnain and Ben Cutting.
Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings previous match was against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League 2020, match ended with result 137-136 Karachi Kings won the match. Karachi Kings Top Batsman. Babar Azam 10 matches played in this tunament and score 355 RUNS and avg 50.71. Alex Hales 7 matches played in this tunament and score 239 RUNS 59.75 AVG. Karachi Kings Top bowling performence in this turnament M Amir , C Jorden.
Pitch Report
Avg 1st inn score 191
Avg 2nd inn score 109
Total 4 T20 matches scheduled at this venue
Matches won batting first match scheduled at this venue 3
Matches won bowling first match scheduled at this venue 1
Average 1st Inns scores match scheduled at this venue 191
Average 2nd Inns scores match scheduled at this venue 109
Highest total recorded match scheduled at this venue205/3 (20 Over) by PAK vs WI
Lowest total recorded match scheduled at this venue 60/10 (13.4 Over) by WI vs PAK
Highest score chased match scheduled at this venue 154/2 (16.5 Over) by PAK vs WI
Lowest score defended match scheduled at this venue 205/3 (20 Over) by PAK vs WI
Weather Report
Periods of clouds and sunshine; air quality will be very unhealthy.
RealFeel® 33°
RealFeel Shade™ 30°
Max UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: SSE at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: 15 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Rain: 0.0 mm
Snow: 0.0 cm
Ice: 0.0 mm
