Road safety world series 2020 | Road safety world series 2020 Schedule | Road safety world series 2020 Live telecast | Road safety world series 2020 online Streaming details | Road safety world series 2020 Squads | Road safety world series 2020 Fantasy Predictions

Road safety world series 2020:
All you need to know about the Road Safety World Series 2020 competition comprising 11
T20s to be played by the legends of the game like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar from March 7 to March 22 in India.
A total of five teams will participate in the Road Safety World Series 2020:
India Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends.
The tournament will be played as per the round-robin format, with each team facing the other once.
The top two teams from the league stage will face off in the final, which will take place on March 22 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Road safety world series 2020 : Winner – India Legends
Top Run Scorer – Brian Lara (West Indies Legends)
Top Wicket Taker – Zaheer Khan (India Legends)
Most Sixes – Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends)
Squads of all teams:
India Legends:
Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.
South Africa Legends:
Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.
Australia Legends:
Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.
West Indies Legends:
Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.
Sri Lanka Legends:
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.
Road Safety World Series 2020 cricket tournament full schedule:
Schedule (All times IST):
7 March
India Legends vs West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm
8 March
Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm
10 March
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm
11 March
West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm
13 March
South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm
14 March
India Legends vs South Africa Legends at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune – 7 pm
16 March
Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune– 7 pm
17 March
West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm
19 March
Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm
20 March
India Legends vs Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm
22 March
The Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm.
Live telecast and online streaming details
The live broadcast of Road Safety World Series cricket tournament will be available on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema.
You can also live stream the matches on Jio and Voot.