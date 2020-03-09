RR vs CC Dream11 | RR vs CC Dream11 Team | RR vs CC Dream11 Prediction | TPKL RR vs CC | RR vs CC Kabaddi

Dhoni

Match Details:

RR vs CC

Match : 1

Monday, 9th March 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad

Expected Starting Lineup:

RR :

Defenders: R Shiva Kishore, S K Ameer, S Tulasi Rao

All Rounders: K Naresh, V Parmesh

Raiders: KVS Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan Reddy

Sub:

M Sandeep, M Suresh, S Manjunath, P Govardhan Redd

CC :

Defenders: B Yakanna, R Satish Kumar, R Anil Yadav

All Rounders:S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi

Raiders: D Raj Kumar, M Lingam Yadav

Sub:

P Vekanna, K Bhanuchander, Ravinder, C Ravinder

Squad

Rangareddy Raiders:

R Shiva Kishore Goud, S K Ameer, A Madhu, P Govardhan Reddy, S Tulasi Rad, M Ganesh, K Naresh, V paramesh, S Manjunath, T Prashanth, K V S Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan, M Sandeep, M Suresh

Cyberabad Chargers:

B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, Pradeep Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, Ravinder, D Raj Kumar, MLingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thirupathi

Best Players:

Rangareddy Raiders

Sama Nirekshan Reddy

K Naresh

V Parmesh

KVS Yugandhar Reddy

Cyberabad Chargers

S Sreekrishna

P Kumar Rathi

M Lingam Yadav

R Satish Kumar

Best Dream11 Team Tips:

Team #1:

DEFENDERS: B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, R Shiva Kishore

All Rounder : S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi(vc)

Raiders: D Raj kumar (c) , K VS Yugandhar

Team #2:

DEFENDERS: B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, R Shiva Kishore

All Rounder : S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi

Raiders: D Raj kumar (c) , K VS Yugandhar(vc)

Preview:

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.

Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table.

They have won thrice in the five games of the competition.