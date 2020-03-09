RR vs CC Dream11 | RR vs CC Dream11 Team | RR vs CC Dream11 Prediction | TPKL RR vs CC | RR vs CC Kabaddi | RR vs CC fantasy kabaddi | RR vs CC Dream11 tips
Match Details:
RR vs CC
Match : 1
Monday, 9th March 2020, at 6:00 PM IST
Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, Hyderabad
Expected Starting Lineup:
RR :
Defenders: R Shiva Kishore, S K Ameer, S Tulasi Rao
All Rounders: K Naresh, V Parmesh
Raiders: KVS Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan Reddy
Sub:
M Sandeep, M Suresh, S Manjunath, P Govardhan Redd
CC :
Defenders: B Yakanna, R Satish Kumar, R Anil Yadav
All Rounders:S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi
Raiders: D Raj Kumar, M Lingam Yadav
Sub:
P Vekanna, K Bhanuchander, Ravinder, C Ravinder
Squad
Rangareddy Raiders:
R Shiva Kishore Goud, S K Ameer, A Madhu, P Govardhan Reddy, S Tulasi Rad, M Ganesh, K Naresh, V paramesh, S Manjunath, T Prashanth, K V S Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan, M Sandeep, M Suresh
Cyberabad Chargers:
B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, Pradeep Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, Ravinder, D Raj Kumar, MLingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thirupathi
Best Players:
Rangareddy Raiders
Sama Nirekshan Reddy
K Naresh
V Parmesh
KVS Yugandhar Reddy
Cyberabad Chargers
S Sreekrishna
P Kumar Rathi
M Lingam Yadav
R Satish Kumar
Best Dream11 Team Tips:
Team #1:
DEFENDERS: B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, R Shiva Kishore
All Rounder : S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi(vc)
Raiders: D Raj kumar (c) , K VS Yugandhar
Team #2:
DEFENDERS: B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, R Shiva Kishore
All Rounder : S Sreekrishna, P Kumar Rathi
Raiders: D Raj kumar (c) , K VS Yugandhar(vc)
Preview:
This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.
Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table.
This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League.