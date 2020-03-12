Follow Me in social Media Now

SA 50 vs ENG 50 Dream11 | South Africa 50 vs England 50 | Preview | Pitch and Weather report | Injury Update

1 hour ago
SA 50 vs ENG 50 Dream11 | South Africa 50 vs England 50 | Preview | Pitch Report | Weather report | Injury Update

Match Details:

South Africa 50 vs England 50,

Over-50s CWC One Day 2020,

11th Match

Venue : Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town

Time & Date: 13th March 2020, 1.45 PM

Preview:

England won their previous match against India 50 by 8 wickets.
Sean Cooper, Stephen Foster and Simon Myles picks 2-2 wickets in last match against India 50.
South Africa won their previous match against Wales 50 by 193 runs.
Alan Dawson, David Duncan and Dave Callaghan perform well in batting department in last match against Wales 50. They score 69, 57 & 52 runs.
Burce Wilson picks 4 wickets in last match against Wales 50.
David Snellgrove perform well in batting department in last match against India 50. He score 43 runs.
Rodney Malamba and Mlungisi Ngece picks 2-2 wickets in last match against Wales 50.

The match starts at 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST). The matches will be live-streamed on PitchVision.

Also, the fans can watch delayed telecast on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel this match will be played at the Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town

Expected Playing11:

South Africa 50’s:

Dave Callghan (C), Warne Rippon, Louis Koen,
Mlungisi Ngece, Pieter Strydom, Bruce Wilson,
Rodney Malamba, Henry Wiliams, Anwell Newman,
Alam Dawson, Kenny Jackson

England 50’s:

Mark Alleyne (C), Jason Robinson, Gikes Ecclestone,
David Snellgrove, Stephen Foster,
Hugh Leeke, Mo Shahnawaz, Gary Loveday,
Mahboob Elahi, Sean Cooper,Simon Myles.

Squad:

South Africa 50 Squad:

Dave Callghan (C), Warne Rippon, Louis Koen,
Alam Dawson, Kenny Jackson, Dave Holgate, Nazeem White
Mlungisi Ngece, Pieter Strydom, Bruce Wilson,
Rodney Malamba, Henry Wiliams, Anwell Newman,

England 50 Squad:

Mark Alleyne (C), Mel Hussain, Simon Myles, Sultan Mahmood, Mark Alleyne,
Andy Davis (wk), Mohammad Shahnawaz, Hugh Leeke,
Stephen Foster, Sean Cooper, David Snellgrove,
Mehboob Elahi, Mo Fayyaz, Jason Robinson, Gary Loveday

Best Players:

Mo Shahnawaz
Hugh Leeke
Gary Loveday
Kenny Jackson
Waren Rippon
Simon Myles
David Snellgrove
Stephen Foster
Pieter Strydon
Sean Cooper
Alam Dawson
Simon Myle

Bets Dream11 Teams tips:

Team #1:

Wicket Keeper : D Callaghan

Batsmen : M Shahnawaz, D Duncan, K Jackson

All Arounds : S Myles(vc), G Ecclestone, M Alleyne(c), B Wilson

Bowers: S Foster, S Cooper, N Fusedale

Team #2:

Wicket Keeper : D Callaghan

Batsmen : M Shahnawaz, D Duncan, K Jackson

All Arounds : S Myles(c), G Ecclestone, M Alleyne(vc), B Wilson

Bowers: S Foster, S Cooper, N Fusedale

