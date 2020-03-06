Dhoni

2 hours ago

Comments: 0 2 hours agoComments: 0

SA vs AUS Dream11 | SA vs AUS Dream11 Team | SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction | SA vs AUS Playing11 | SA vs AUS Lineup | SA vs AUS South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI | SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Match Detail

SA vs AUS Dream11

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Venue: Senwes Park,Potchefstroom

Date & Time: Mar 07, 10:00 AM LOCAL

Series: Australia tour of South Africa, 2020

For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now

Expected Playing11

SA

Quinton de Kock Beuran Hendricks Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Tabraiz Shamsi Andile Phehlukwayo Janneman Malan Temba Bavuma David Miller Heinrich Klassen JJ Smuts

AUS

Adam Zampa Kane Richardson Steve Smith Alex Carey Aaron Finch David Warner Ashton Agar Mitchell Starc Pat Cummins Marnus Labuschagne Matthew Wade

Squad

South Africa

Quinton de Kock(w/c), Janneman Malan, Lungi Ngidi,

Kyle Verreynne , Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj,

Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts , David Miller,

Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo,

Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla,

Australia

Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne,

Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Mitchell Marsh, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson ,

Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Team#1

WK : Q De Kock(c)

BAT : A Finch , S Smith , DWarner , H Klaasen

AR : M Marsh, K Maharaj(vc) , A Phelukwayo

BOWL : M Starc , L Nigidi , B Hendricks

Team#2

WK : Q De Kock(vc)

BAT : A Finch , S Smith , DWarner , H Klaasen

AR : M Marsh(c), K Maharaj , A Phelukwayo

BOWL : M Starc , L Nigidi , B Hendricks

Preview:

Another level pitch

in another unassuming community on another radiant day.

Stop us on the off chance that you’ve heard this one preceding.

The arrangement has been played on maybe the three most

agreeable featherbeds in the nation,

furthermore, before three of the most locked in

on the off chance that on occasion rude – packs in South Africa.

The variety this time will be a lot of progressively alcoholic understudies.

Most will be agreeable

in any case, anticipate that them should remind Marnus Labuschagne how to state his last name appropriately.

What they said:

“We understand that we need to win this arrangement 3-0. It will be a decent lift for the group.

We’ve buckled down and for us to not think of another success will be disillusioning.” – Quinton de Kock keeps his foot on the gas

“I’m exceptionally thankful for that and appreciative that I can return and backing Alyssa, much like she was around for our 2015 World Cup win. That was extraordinary for all the young men to have their families included so it’s a fabulous chance to reimburse that.” – Mitchell Starc

Match Winning Chance:

Australia will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, and David Warner.

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Lungi Ngidi & Temba Bavuma