SAC vs TOR Dream11 | SAC vs TOR NBA 2020 | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Team | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Prediction | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Tips | SAC vs TOR Starting Five

Basketball, NBA 2019-20

6 hours ago
SAC vs TOR NBA 2020

Match Detail

Start date: 09 Mar 2020

Time : 06:30

Location: Sacramento

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Expected Starting Five

SAC

PG : De’Aaron Fox
SG : B Bogdanovic
SF : H Barnes
PF : N Bjelica
C : H Giles

TOR

PG : K Lowry
SG : N Powell
SF : OG Anunoby
PF : P Siakam
C : S Ibaka

Squad

Sacramento Kings

Yogi Ferrell, De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles , Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, Marvin Bagley , DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Alex Len, Jabari Parker , Harrison Barnes, Kent Bazemore, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Toronto Raptors

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Paul Watson , Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, OG Anunoby

About the Match

H2H

Game points average (Last 10) : 201

Sacramento Kings- SAC

expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 25%

Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 227

INJURIES

F : Marvin Bagley

C : R Holmes

SAC previous match was against Portland Trail Blazers in NBA, match ended with result 111 – 123 SAC won the match

 

Toronto Raptors- TOR

expected chance of winning is 78%, but this team actually wins 79%

Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 224

INJURIES

C : D Hernandez

C : Marc Gasol

G : Fred VanVleet

TOR previous match was against Golden State Warriors in NBA, match ended with result 113 – 121 TOR won the match

Dream Team

Team#1

PG : D Fox

SG : B Hield , N Powell

SF : K Baze , O Anun

PF : P Siakam(sp)

C : H Giles , S Ibaka

Team#2

PG : D Fox

SG : B Hield(sp) , N Powell

SF : K Baze , O Anun

PF : P Siakam

C : H Giles , S Ibaka

Team#3

PG : D Fox

SG : B Hield , N Powell

SF : K Baze , O Anun

PF : P Siakam

C : H Giles , S Ibaka(sp)

 

