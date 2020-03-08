SAC vs TOR Dream11 | SAC vs TOR NBA 2020 | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Team | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Prediction | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Tips | SAC vs TOR Starting Five

SAC vs TOR NBA 2020 | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Team | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Prediction | SAC vs TOR Dream11 Tips | SAC vs TOR Starting Five
Match Detail
Start date: 09 Mar 2020
Time : 06:30
Location: Sacramento
Venue: Golden 1 Center
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Starting Five
SAC
PG : De’Aaron Fox
SG : B Bogdanovic
SF : H Barnes
PF : N Bjelica
C : H Giles
TOR
PG : K Lowry
SG : N Powell
SF : OG Anunoby
PF : P Siakam
C : S Ibaka
Squad
Sacramento Kings
Yogi Ferrell, De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles , Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, Marvin Bagley , DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Alex Len, Jabari Parker , Harrison Barnes, Kent Bazemore, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic
Toronto Raptors
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Paul Watson , Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, OG Anunoby
About the Match
H2H
Game points average (Last 10) : 201
Sacramento Kings- SAC
expected chance of winning is 30%, but this team actually wins 25%
Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 227
INJURIES
F : Marvin Bagley
C : R Holmes
SAC previous match was against Portland Trail Blazers in NBA, match ended with result 111 – 123 SAC won the match
Toronto Raptors- TOR
expected chance of winning is 78%, but this team actually wins 79%
Scored points average (Last 10) : 115
Game points average (Last 10) : 224
INJURIES
C : D Hernandez
C : Marc Gasol
G : Fred VanVleet
TOR previous match was against Golden State Warriors in NBA, match ended with result 113 – 121 TOR won the match
Dream Team
Team#1
PG : D Fox
SG : B Hield , N Powell
SF : K Baze , O Anun
PF : P Siakam(sp)
C : H Giles , S Ibaka
Team#2
PG : D Fox
SG : B Hield(sp) , N Powell
SF : K Baze , O Anun
PF : P Siakam
C : H Giles , S Ibaka
Team#3
PG : D Fox
SG : B Hield , N Powell
SF : K Baze , O Anun
PF : P Siakam
C : H Giles , S Ibaka(sp)