SBK vs AAD Live | SBK vs AAD Live Score | SBK vs AAD Playing11 | SBK vs AAD Emirates D10 Tournament 29 July 2020

Match Detail

Date : 29 July 2020

Time : 11.30 PM

SBK vs AAD Emirates D10 Tournament 29 July 2020

Expected Playing11

SBK

Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Nathan Shibu, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar , Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani

AAD

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad , Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh

Squad

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Syam Ramesh , Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar

Ajman Alubond

Adnaan Khan (WK), Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Faisal Amin, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi , Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a very good one to bat on with even bounce on offer.
The pacers haven’t swung the ball too much in the competition although the spinners have enjoyed bowling here.
With the shorter dimensions of the ground also coming into play, both teams will be eyeing a score of at least 100, which is par at this venue.

Dream11 Team

WK : A Shakoor, F Ahmed

BAT : S Singh, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan

AR : R Mani, A Anwaar

BOWL : N Aziz, S Asadullah , S Ramesh

