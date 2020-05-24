SCH vs AUG Dream11 | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Team | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Prediction | SCH vs AUG Bundesliga 24 May 2020

Final dream11 team update only Our Android App Install Now.

May 24, 2020 sachin Bundesliga, Football, Sports News 0

dream11 prediction

SCH vs AUG Dream11 | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Team | SCH vs AUG Lineup

Match Detail

Start date : 24 May 2020

Time : 17:00

Location: Gelsenkirchen

Venue: VELTINS-Arena

Expected Lineup

SCH

  • Markus Schubert
  • Ozan Kabak
  • Salif Sané
  • Matija Nastasić
  • Jonjoe Kenny
  • Weston McKennie
  • Suat Serdar
  • Bastian Oczipka
  • Daniel Caligiuri
  • Benito Raman
  • Guido Burgstaller

AUG

  • Andreas Luthe
  • Raphael Framberger
  • Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
  • Tin Jedvaj
  • Philipp Max
  • Rani Khedira
  • Daniel Baier
  • Marco Richter
  • Eduard Löwen
  • Ruben Vargas
  • Florian Niederlechne

Match Preview

FC Schalke 04

expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 57% matches

FC Schalke 04 previous match was against Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga, match ended with result 4-0 Borussia Dortmund won the match

Key Players

  • Jean-Clair Todibo
  • Salif Sané
  • Ozan Kabak
  • Daniel Caligiuri
  • Omar Mascarell

Augsburg

expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 19% matches

Augsburg previous match was against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga, match ended with result 1-2 Wolfsburg won the match

Key Players

  • Philipp Max
  • Florian Niederlechner
  • Felix Uduokhai
  • Tin Jedvaj
  • Daniel Baier

Dream Team

Team#1

GK : M Schubert

DEF : B Oczipka , OKabak , M Nastasic , M Nastasic , J Kenny

MID : S Serdar , R Vargas , M Richter , C Gruezo

ST : A Finnbogason(vc) , M Gregoritsch(c)

Team#2

GK : M Schubert

DEF : B Oczipka , OKabak , M Nastasic , M Nastasic , J Kenny

MID : S Serdar , R Vargas , M Richter , C Gruezo

ST : A Finnbogason(c) , M Gregoritsch(vc)

 