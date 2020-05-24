SCH vs AUG Dream11 | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Team | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Prediction | SCH vs AUG Bundesliga 24 May 2020

SCH vs AUG Dream11 | SCH vs AUG Dream11 Team | SCH vs AUG Lineup
Match Detail
Start date : 24 May 2020
Time : 17:00
Location: Gelsenkirchen
Venue: VELTINS-Arena
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Expected Lineup
SCH
- Markus Schubert
- Ozan Kabak
- Salif Sané
- Matija Nastasić
- Jonjoe Kenny
- Weston McKennie
- Suat Serdar
- Bastian Oczipka
- Daniel Caligiuri
- Benito Raman
- Guido Burgstaller
AUG
- Andreas Luthe
- Raphael Framberger
- Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
- Tin Jedvaj
- Philipp Max
- Rani Khedira
- Daniel Baier
- Marco Richter
- Eduard Löwen
- Ruben Vargas
- Florian Niederlechne
Match Preview
FC Schalke 04
expected chance of winning is 60%, but this team actually wins 57% matches
FC Schalke 04 previous match was against Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga, match ended with result 4-0 Borussia Dortmund won the match
Key Players
- Jean-Clair Todibo
- Salif Sané
- Ozan Kabak
- Daniel Caligiuri
- Omar Mascarell
Augsburg
expected chance of winning is 40%, but this team actually wins 19% matches
Augsburg previous match was against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga, match ended with result 1-2 Wolfsburg won the match
Key Players
- Philipp Max
- Florian Niederlechner
- Felix Uduokhai
- Tin Jedvaj
- Daniel Baier
Dream Team
Team#1
GK : M Schubert
DEF : B Oczipka , OKabak , M Nastasic , M Nastasic , J Kenny
MID : S Serdar , R Vargas , M Richter , C Gruezo
ST : A Finnbogason(vc) , M Gregoritsch(c)
Team#2
GK : M Schubert
DEF : B Oczipka , OKabak , M Nastasic , M Nastasic , J Kenny
MID : S Serdar , R Vargas , M Richter , C Gruezo
ST : A Finnbogason(c) , M Gregoritsch(vc)